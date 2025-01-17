Unlikely Front-Runner Emerges for 49ers Special Teams Coordinator Job

The San Francisco 49ers have been vigorously interviewing candidates for their vacant Special Teams coordinator position. Last Sunday, the team got to work, meeting with Detroit Lions’ assistant Jett Modkins — an intriguing young coach with a bright future. During the week, San Francisco talked with Broncos’ assistant special teams Chris Banjo and former Panthers’ interim head coach Chris Tabor. Both bring their unique experience to the table, with Banjo playing a decade in the NFL and Tabor having over 30 years of coaching under his belt. Initially thought to be a sign San Francisco was turning over every rock in an attempt to recalibrate their special teams, according to the latest report, the 49ers may be choosing a more complacent option.

On the latest episode of 49ers Plus/Minus, the Athletic’s Matt Barrows revealed that recently demoted defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen is the favorite to land the Special Teams Coordinator job. Although Sorensen has not had an official interview, Barrows adds the 49ers “want him back.”

Sorensen was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2024 following the firing of Steve Wilks. His unit saw mixed results, delivering strong first half play but inevitably falling apart late in games. After Week 18, Sorensen was removed from his role, but remains under contract with the team and was told he would be retained for the 2025 season.

Nick Sorensen’s Fit with the 49ers

While the news may be accompanied by an eye roll from 49ers fans, Sorensen does have experience coaching Special Teams. Similar to his defensive coordinator stint, Sorensen lacked success.

During the 2021 season, Sorensen served as the Jacksonville Jaguars special teams coordinator. To say it was a disaster might be kind. Under Sorensen, the Jaguars finished dead last in special teams that year, losing 32 expected points. The -32 EPA by Soresen’s unit would have ranked 30th in 2024. However, the EPA would have cut the 49ers’ in half in a positive direction. They also ended the season with the third-worst special teams PFF grade.

To be fair to Sorensen, he played a decade in the NFL, primarily serving as a safety and special teamer. Three after retiring, Sorensen joined Pete Caroll’s staff in Seattle as a special teams assistant coach. During his time working with the special teams, Seattle averaged as the 15 ranked unit in the NFL.

Sorensen undoubtedly has the experience. However, his track record of success does not compare to the candidates San Francisco has interviewed.

Comparing Sorensen

The underlying thought of the 49ers re-promoting Sorensen to a coordinator position is that the team is doing right by him after throwing him to the lions last offseason.

However, San Francisco cannot afford to stroke egos amid a win-now window. Sure, Sorensen can stay on the staff, but Modkins, Banjo, and Tabor all display the necessary traits to fix the 49ers special teams.

Modkins may have just four years of coaching experience, but he had been integral in returner Khalif Raymond’s rise to the All-Pro level. The same can be said about Banjo. He is partially responsible for Marvin Mims’ All-Pro team selection this season but also boasts over 2,400 special teams in his 10-year NFL career.

Then there is Tabor, who has 32 years of coaching experience. During his time with the Browns, Tabor became the second special coordinator to have two specialists reach the Pro Bowl in the same season. Lastly, he coached Hall of Fame returner Devin Hester and perennial Pro Bowler Joshua Cribbs.

Nick Sorensen could be a great hire. However, his resume pails in comparison to other candidates on the 49ers’ list to hire from.