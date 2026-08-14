San Francisco 49ers Urged to Cut Ties with Former 4th-Round Wide Receiver

With the NFL’s preseason portion of the schedule officially underway, that means roster cuts are right around the corner, and the San Francisco 49ers, much like the other 31 NFL teams, have several decisions to make.

Although the 49ers’ wide receiver has been beat up during training camp, the group still looks pretty strong, at least the top three options, with Mike Evans, De’Zhaun Stribling, and Deebo Samuel leading the receiver corps.

Christian Kirk, who is dealing with a calf injury, is more banged up than Evans, Stribling, and Samuel, but still figures to be a part of the overall pass-catching fold, and then there are depth options like Malik Turner and Demarcus Robinson. Also, in Thursday’s preseason contest, wideout Jordan Watkins had an impressive showing, which may give him an edge for a roster spot.

So, with those six potential wideouts, former 4th-round draft pick Jacob Cowing’s spot on the roster could be in jeopardy.

49ers Urged to Move on From Jacob Cowing

The San Francisco 49ers drafted Jacob Cowing with their fourth-round draft pick in 2024 out of Arizona, but during his rookie campaign, he caught just four passes over 15 games, and in 2025, Cowing didn’t play at all.

In a recent rumors piece by Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton, the 49ers are being urged to move on from Cowing and cut him from the roster: