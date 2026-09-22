49ers Get Clear Verdict on Potential Tyreek Hill Option Amid Injuries

After Week 2, the San Francisco 49ers‘ wide receiver room continues to deal with injuries dating back to training camp. Ricky Pearsall is missing the entire 2026 NFL season after undergoing surgery to repair a torn PCL in his right knee.

Meanwhile, Christian Kirk is on IR with a calf injury and should return soon. Since then, De’Zhaun Stribling and Demarcus Robinson have also gone down with injuries, which is testing the 49ers’ depth at wideout.

As a result, Joe Shasky of 95.7 The Game sees the Niners going into the free agent market to add more depth. However, Shasky ruled out one name that he doesn’t see coming to the Bay Area: Former Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill.

“I was thinking about this, they’re gonna have to bring someone in,” Shasky said in a Sept. 21 video from 95.7 The Game. “It’s probably too early for trades, though I do believe there are some trades that are gonna go down.

“Let me give you some of the free agents the Niners could sign this week given the Demarcus Robinson injury. Tyreek Hill? No, they’re not gonna do it. This team’s not bringing him in. I’m just gonna tell everyone right now, the Chiefs will; [the Niners] won’t.”

49ers Shouldn’t Roll the Dice on Tyreek Hill

Moreover, Shasky questions whether Hill is even healthy to play this season as the veteran wideout continues to recover from a severe left knee dislocation and multiple torn ligaments that he suffered last season with the Dolphins.

“I don’t know where he’s at physically either,” Shasky added. “I’m not doing that.”

In his four seasons with the Dolphins, Hill had 340 catches for 4,733 yards and scored 29 touchdowns in 54 games, per StatMuse. Nonetheless, the question is whether the veteran can produce anywhere close to what he did in Miami or with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Despite the 49ers needing wideout help due to injuries, it doesn’t look like Shasky wants the team rolling the dice on someone like Hill, who many people speculate could be in store for a potential return to Kansas City.

Would Darius Slayton Be a Potential Option for the Niners?

Recently, Larry Krueger of KNBR believes San Francisco should look to the free-agent market for a solution: Former New York Giants wideout Darius Slayton.

“The one name that’s out there that really is interesting is Darius Slayton,” Krueger said in a Sept. 14 livestream on a YouTube channel. ” Now, Darius Slayton was cut by the New York Giants. They released him after seven seasons in New York. And if Stribling’s going to the IR, Darius Slayton makes a lot of sense for the 49ers. Why? He’s 29.”

Furthermore, Krueger believes Slayton can fit the role head coach Kyle Shanahan planned for Stribling, since both are big-bodied receivers.

“What’s Stribling? He’s a big receiver who runs 4.36,” Krueger added. “What’s Darius Slayton? He’s a big receiver who, coming out of college, ran 4.39. So, in a lot of ways, they’re very similar receivers. I don’t think the money is going to be a big deal because he’s got money coming his way.”