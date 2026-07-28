49ers Receive Strong Vita Vea Message Amid Trade Request

Could the San Francisco 49ers make a serious push and land two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Vita Vea? On July 27, ESPN reported that Vea has requested a trade from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after talks on a contract extension.

Last season with Tampa Bay, the veteran played 764 total snaps, leading to a 72.8 overall PFF defensive grade. Moreover, Vea generated 51 total pressures, four sacks, 39 hurries, and eight QB hits while also recording 22 solo tackles against the run.

As a result, there are many takes on which team would make sense for Vea, and former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho believes the Niners need to be all over Vea, as it would put them in the Super Bowl conversation.

“[If] the 49ers get Vita Vea, it’s time to usher them back into the [Super Bowl] conversation [that] we’ve ushered the Rams into it, the Seahawks as the reigning champions, and the Philadelphia Eagles,” Acho said on the July 27 edition of “Speakeasy.”

“They’re always part of those conversations because you have to think about what the 49ers are building this offseason. I’d suggest the 49ers have quietly had maybe the best offseason in all of football.”

This offseason, the 49ers have already made one move to bolster the interior of their defensive line in trading for Osa Odighizuwa. As a result, it could give them two major pieces should San Francisco pursue Vea.

Emmanuel Acho Raves Over 49ers’ Offseason Moves

Moreover, Acho is a big fan of what the 49ers have done this past offseason as the team is now in training camp preparing for the 2026 NFL season. San Francisco hasn’t made that big blockbuster move, but they have done enough to show they are playoff contenders.

“You bring Dre Greenlaw back,” Acho added. “I love the 49ers’ linebacking corps more than any other linebacking corps in the NFL now. Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw. You go get Osa Odighizuwa. I believe he’s perfectly situated to start at defensive tackle. Alfred Collins is continuing to ascend.

“You forget about Mykel Williams, the first-round pick from last year, because of the injury. Nick Bosa looks as good as ever. Now, if you can get Vita Vea, think about the depth. You’re rotating three defensive tackles.”

Niners Pass Rush, Run Defense Would Benefit From Vita Vea

While Vea can get to the quarterback as his four sacks from last season showed, the veteran can also impact the pass rush by helping the edge rushers get one-on-one matchups due to his presence. Furthermore, PFF gave Vea a 77.0 pass-rushing grade last season.

“You cannot play a defensive tackle 80 snaps,” Acho said. “The only times I’ve ever seen that were Aaron Donald and Fletcher Cox in his heyday. More often than not, defensive tackles are playing around 65 snaps. You bring in Vita Vea, plus you have Alfred Collins, plus you have Osa Odighizuwa. I haven’t even talked about Romello Height, who everybody is raving about at camp.

“I think if you bring in Vita Vea, that run defense, which was so porous last year, instantly becomes a strong suit… If you get somebody as stout as Vita Vea up front playing next to Alfred Collins, with Osa Odighizuwa rotating in, plus Nick Bosa on the outside, plus Mykel Williams on the outside, plus Romello Height, I just think that is an incredible, formidable front.”