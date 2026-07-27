Why Vita Vea’s Next Team Could Be the San Francisco 49ers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star defensive tackle Vita Vea requested a trade on Monday. Tampa Bay and Vea could not come to an agreement on a new contract extension, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

The 30-year-old has spent the last eight seasons with the Buccaneers and is entering the final year of his contract.

Now, the San Francisco 49ers could be a potential trade suitor for the two-time Pro Bowler.

San Francisco 49ers Are a Potential Trade Suitor For Vita Vea

According to Ted Nguyen of The Athletic, “from a source: (Vita Vea) wants to go to a California team or the Raiders.”

From a source: he wants to go to a California team or the Raiders https://t.co/MYVVcsxlos — Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) July 27, 2026

“Vea doesn’t have a no-trade clause, but he can choose to resign after this year,” Nguyen added.

Obviously, the San Francisco 49ers are not the only team that fits Vea’s request. The Los Angeles Chargers and LA Rams both check that box. The two teams also have a history of trading for defensive stars.

The Chargers traded multiple picks in order to get defensive end Khalil Mack from the Chicago Bears in 2022.

The Rams made two splash trades this offseason when they acquired last season’s Defensive Player of the Year, Myles Garrett, from the Cleveland Browns. They also got star cornerback Trent McDuffie from the Kansas City Chiefs.

Why Vita Vea To the 49ers Makes Sense

If proximity to home is Vea’s priority, the 49ers hold a clear advantage. The 6-foot-4-inch, 347-pound defensive lineman grew up in Milpitas, Calif., minutes away from Santa Clara.

David Lombardi of the San Francisco Standard also noted that “Vea attended high school six miles from Levi’s Stadium.”

The 49ers have always valued the defensive line position. They used first-round selections on Arik Armstead in 2015, DeForest Buckner in 2016, Solomon Thomas in 2017, Nick Bosa in 2019, Javon Kinlaw in 2020 and Mykel Williams in 2025.

General Manager John Lynch is not scared to make a trade either. He made deals to acquire superstars Trent Williams and Christian McCaffrey to help propel San Francisco. He also traded a 2026 third-round pick to the Cowboys for DT Osa Odighizuwa this offseason.

What Could Vita Vea Bring to the 49ers Defense?

The massive Vea would immediately shore up the 49ers’ run defense that struggled last season.

He is also an underrated pass rusher at his size. He has recorded 35 sacks and 48 tackles for loss in his 8-year career with Tampa Bay.

Despite the 49ers trading for Osa Odighizuwa, San Francisco is still young at the position.

Both interior defensive linemen Alfred Collins and C.J West are heading into their second season with the red and black. The 49ers selected Oklahoma DT Gracen Halton in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Both edge rushers Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams are returning from season-ending torn ACL’s suffered last year. The depth behind them is uncertain, though, at the position. Last season’s sack leaders, Bryce Huff and Clelin Ferrell, are no longer on the team.