Vita Vea Trade Odds: 49ers Named Top Favorite to Land Pro Bowl DT

One of the best defensive tackles in the NFL requested a trade on Monday. Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Vita Vea wants out after contract extension negotiations stalled.

Vea is in the final year of his contract with the Buccaneers. After it was reported that Vea requested a trade from Tampa Bay, Ted Nguyen of The Athletic shared that he wants to go to a California team or the Raiders.

From a source: he wants to go to a California team or the Raiders https://t.co/MYVVcsxlos — Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) July 27, 2026

The nose tackle’s preference to play on the West Coast now has four teams as the betting favorites to land Vea.

Vita Vea Trade Odds: 49ers Named Top 3 Favorite

NFL writer Kyle Odegard shared every NFL team’s betting odds to acquire Vea, via BetOnline.

The 49ers have the third-best odds to land Vea from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at +400. The Los Angeles Rams (+100) and Los Angeles Chargers (+200) are the two favorites ahead of San Francisco.

49ers fans should be concerned about their NFC West rival’s ability to acquire the two-time Pro Bowler. The Rams have not been afraid to make blockbuster deals in the past. They traded for Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett and star cornerback Trent McDuffie in this offseason alone.

The Rams have also traded multiple top draft picks in order to get quarterback Matthew Stafford and defensive back Jalen Ramsey. The two players helped lead the team to a Super Bowl in 2022.

Now that the opportunity presents itself, it would not be a shock if the Rams traded for Vea.

Why the San Francisco 49ers Make Sense to Land Vea

If proximity to home is Vea’s priority, then the 49ers have the inside track to acquire his services.

The massive 6-foot-4-inch, 347-pound defensive lineman grew up in Milpitas, California, which is minutes away from the home of the 49ers.

David Lombardi of the San Francisco Standard also noted that Vea went to high school 6 minutes away from Levi’s Stadium.

Hey, he did go to high school 6 miles from Levi's Stadium… https://t.co/hTj52uQXR9 — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) July 27, 2026

Vea stayed on the West Coast for college ball before being drafted in the first round by Tampa Bay. He attended the University of Washington in Seattle.

49ers Could Use Additional Help Along the Defensive Line

The San Francisco 49ers have rebuilt the defensive line group in the last two seasons. They still have superstar edge rusher Nick Bosa, but there are a lot of new faces at the position.

The 49ers drafted Georgia defensive end Mykel Williams with the No. 11 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. They also used second- and fourth-round picks to select Texas defensive tackle Alfred Collins and Indiana DT C.J West.

The three players had solid rookie seasons, but Williams’ year was cut short after suffering a torn ACL in Week 9.

General Manager John Lynch again prioritized the defensive line this offseason. He traded a 2026 third-round pick to the Dallas Cowboys for DT Osa Odighizuwa. San Francisco also selected Texas Tech pass rusher Romello Height in the third round and Oklahoma DT Gracen Halton.

Vea, however, would be an immediate impact player in the trenches to help the 49ers go on another playoff run.