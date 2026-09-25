What Nick Bosa’s Injury Means for 49ers’ Defensive Line Ahead of Week 3

The San Francisco 49ers took a major blow to their defensive line after star DE Nick Bosa suffered a calf injury in Thursday’s practice.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported on Friday: “Five-time Pro-Bowl DE Nick Bosa pulled his calf during Thursday’s practice and now is expected to miss ‘a few weeks,’ including Sunday’s game vs. the Cardinals.”

Schefter added, “The team is figuring out whether or not Bosa needs to be placed on injured reserve.”

The 49ers’ defensive line group looks dangerously thin after Bosa’s injury. The team will have to figure out its DL depth ahead of their Week 3 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Sep. 27.

Latest Nick Bosa News Adds to Long List of Injured 49ers DL

The 49ers now have six injured defensive linemen after Nick Bosa’s calf injury.

Nick Wagoner of ESPN shared on X: “49ers have twice as many injured defensive linemen (6) from opening 53 man roster after two games as healthy ones (3):

Injured: Nick Bosa, Alfred Collins, C.J. West, Sam Okuayinonu, James Thompson Jr., Romello Height

Healthy: Keion White, Osa Odighizuwa, Gracen Halton.”

2026 third-round pick Romello Height did not practice on Thursday after breaking his hand in the 49ers’ Week 2 win over the Miami Dolphins. In addition, rookie UDFA James Thompson Jr. suffered a high ankle sprain on Sunday.

San Francisco placed DT C.J West on IR due to a bone chip in his knee on Wednesday, Sep. 23.

The 49ers also lost DT Alfred Collins to a torn patellar tendon in his right knee before Week 1. Collins will miss the remainder of the season.

DL Sam Okuayinonu also suffered a foot injury before the 49ers’ regular-season opener.

2025 first-round pick Mykel Williams was placed on the PUP list ahead of Week 1 and will miss at least the next two games. The DE suffered a torn ACL in Week 9 of the 2025 season.

Which 49ers DL are Healthy After Nick Bosa Injury News

The 49ers have only three healthy defensive linemen from their opening 53-man roster: DT Osa Odighizuwa, DE Keion White and rookie DT Gracen Halton.

Obviously, San Francisco can elevate players from their practice squad or make trades. But the DL group appears dangerously thin.

Matt Barrows of The Athletic shared the possible starting DL group for the 49ers against the Cardinals on Sunday.

Barrows listed DE Keion White, DT Osa Odighizuwa, DT Naquan Jones, and DE Khalid Kareem as the likely starters.

The 49ers have added DL throughout this week. They signed Jones off the Minnesota Vikings practice squad after C.J West was placed on IR Wednesday.

They also added DL Viliami Fehoko Jr. to their practice squad.

San Francisco’s primary focus now shifts toward containing Arizona’s rushing attack with a severely depleted front.