49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk Has Trade Interest From NFC Team: Report

A team might still be desperate enough to trade for controversial San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday morning that the Washington Commanders haven’t totally closed the door on landing Aiyuk, who spent a good chunk of the offseason openly campaigning for a trade to Washington.

“The Commanders haven’t completely abandoned the idea of adding wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who was rumored during the summer to end up in Washington, according to sources,” Schefter and Rapoport wrote. “But before an Aiyuk deal were to happen — if it were to happen — the organization would have to have discussions with multiple people. It’s not a no, but it’s also not a yes just yet.”

The Commanders, 2-4-1, desperately need help at wide receiver after $97 million NFL All-Pro Terry McLaurin suffered a season-ending torn patellar tendon.

Aiyuk, who signed a 4-year, $120 million contract extension with the 49ers before the 2024 season, hasn’t played football in over two years — since suffering a catastrophic knee injury in Week 7 of the 2024 regular season against the Kansas City Chiefs.

He left the 49ers midway through the 2025 season while rehabbing his knee injury and began attempts to be reinstated this week after the 49ers were forced to void his $26 million salary.

There are more hurdles than that to get past, however.

Brandon Aiyuk Reported to 49ers Team Facility

The years-long soap opera between the 49ers and Aiyuk took another strange turn on Friday, when he reported to the team’s practice facility with agent Drew Rosenhaus after Aiyuk left the team unexpectedly more than a year ago.

Aiyuk and Rosenhaus both issued statements upon arrival, stepping out of a black van to speak with the assembled media.

“Nice to see ya’ll. Yeah, I’m feeling great, feeling healthy,” Aiyuk said. “It was a long recovery process, a long rehab process but I’m back to 100% and looking to get reinstated to the National Football League.”

“I appreciate all of you guys showing up,” Rosenhaus said. “Out of respect to you guys, we’ll make this brief. Obviously, Brandon is here to meet with the team. Fortunately, he’s feeling good physically. He’s healthy. He’s ready to get back to work. We don’t really have any comment about where he’s going to play. We’ll keep that between us and the Niners but obviously we are here with all the right intentions and I’ll let Brandon say a couple things right now.”

Aiyuk is seeking reinstatement to the NFL after the fallout with the 49ers.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was clear about how he felt about Aiyuk’s presence after Friday’s practice.

“I could care less,” Shanahan said.

After meeting with team officials — Aiyuk said they met with “the big bosses” and Rosenhaus said “to be continued” — they both went directly past the waiting media to the van to talk.

Aiyuk: More Issues Than Just Playing Football

Complicating matters was an active misdemeanor arrest warrant for Aiyuk issued in June for “exhibition of speeding” after he filmed himself driving past the 49ers facility in Santa Clara, California, going far in excess of the 40-mile-per-hour speed limit.

Local authorities were posted outside of Levi’s Stadium leading up to Aiyuk’s arrival — scheduled for 3 p.m.

The NFL has also told Aiyuk he still owes the 49ers $13 million in bonus forfeiture money — part of the 4-year, $120 million contract extension he signed before the 2024 season.