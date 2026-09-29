San Francisco 49ers Called Top Trade Destination for 1,200-Yard AFC WR

The San Francisco 49ers are undefeated through 3 weeks, seem like 1 of the NFL’s best teams, and have done so with something that resembles a MASH unit more than a football roster.
That’s why making a trade to keep the ship afloat might be a good idea.
Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay called the 49ers the “top trade destination” for a player who seems like he could really, really help them at this point: disgruntled Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver and former Pro Bowler Brian Thomas Jr.
“Brian Thomas Jr. could become the latest talented receiver to thrive under San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan,” Kay wrote on September 29. “A trade could be mutually beneficial: The Niners could use another impact wideout, while Thomas could benefit from a fresh start in a more receiver-friendly offense. The 49ers have become downright desperate for serviceable bodies after a rash of injuries ravaged their roster throughout training camp and the start of the 2026 campaign … the potential payoff of having another legitimate No. 1-caliber wideout in the fold come playoff time is worth the cost.”
WR Injury Issues Mount for San Francisco 49ers
The 49ers have essentially just taken 1 gut punch after another at wide receiver since training camp opened, beginning with 2024 1st-round pick Ricky Pearsall having season-ending surgery to repair his PCL just days after practice started.
Rookie De’Zhaun Stribling played his way into a starting spot in training camp and the preseason, only to suffer an ankle injury in the season opener that required surgery and will keep him out until close to the end of the season.
Wide receiver DeMarcus Robinson is on the injured reserve after suffering a high-ankle sprain in Week 2. Wide receiver Christian Kirk still hasn’t played this season because of a calf injury.
Finally, in the Week 3 win over the Arizona Cardinals, All-Pro wide receiver Mike Evans suffered a rib injury and is considered day-to-day headed into Week 4 against the Denver Broncos, who have arguably the NFL’s best secondary.
Brian Thomas Jr.’s Numbers Plummeted in 2025
The Jaguars made a surprise run to the AFC South title and the playoffs in 2025 under 1st-year head coach Liam Coen. It was made even more surprising by how little Thomas had to do with their success.
Thomas had 87 receptions for 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2024 as a rookie and made the Pro Bowl, but had just 48 receptions for 707 yards and 2 touchdowns in 2025.
He also missed 3 games due to injuries after playing all 17 games in 2024.
The bigger issue now seems to be that the Jaguars have moved on from the 2024 1st-round pick at the position — Parker Washington is their clear-cut WR1 and Jakobi Meyers is the clear-cut WR2.
What the going rate for Thomas is in a trade is what’s most up for debate right now — the 49ers might be smart to start with offering up a conditional 3rd-round pick to the Jaguars that bumps up to a 2nd-round pick if Thomas meets certain markers in terms of starts, receptions, yards, and if the 49ers make the playoffs.
San Francisco 49ers Called Top Trade Destination for 1,200-Yard AFC WR