San Francisco 49ers Called Top Trade Destination for 1,200-Yard AFC WR

The San Francisco 49ers are undefeated through 3 weeks, seem like 1 of the NFL’s best teams, and have done so with something that resembles a MASH unit more than a football roster.

That’s why making a trade to keep the ship afloat might be a good idea.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay called the 49ers the “top trade destination” for a player who seems like he could really, really help them at this point: disgruntled Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver and former Pro Bowler Brian Thomas Jr.

“Brian Thomas Jr. could become the latest talented receiver to thrive under San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan,” Kay wrote on September 29. “A trade could be mutually beneficial: The Niners could use another impact wideout, while Thomas could benefit from a fresh start in a more receiver-friendly offense. The 49ers have become downright desperate for serviceable bodies after a rash of injuries ravaged their roster throughout training camp and the start of the 2026 campaign … the potential payoff of having another legitimate No. 1-caliber wideout in the fold come playoff time is worth the cost.” WR Injury Issues Mount for San Francisco 49ers