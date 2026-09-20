The terrible injury news never ends for the San Francisco 49ers, with the latest blow coming vs. the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in Week 2 of the regular season.
“49ers WR Demarcus Robinson is OUT with an ankle injury,” ESPN’s Nick Wagoner wrote on his official X account.
“The 49ers are cursed,” Dr. Jesse Morse wrote on his official X account on Sunday. “Now Demarcus Robinson goes to the locker room after suffering a right ankle injury after rolling his ankle while going untouched. Mechanism isn’t obvious from this ankle.”
“A cart is out to take 49ers Demarcus Robinson into the locker room,” 49ers reporter Jennifer Chan wrote on her official X account.
49ers, Robinson’s Rocky 1st Year Together
When all seemed lost, obinson somehow managed to turn things around.
In a 23-19 road upset win over the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Wild Card Round, Robinson had 6 receptions for 111 yards and 1 touchdown on 7 targets.
Demarcus Robinson Predicted to Get the Boot
That got Robinson another year in San Francisco, but Niner Noise’s Peter Panacy predicts that will be the end of Robinson’s tenure in the Bay Area.
“A year ago, it was reasonable to think Robinson would be an under-the-radar big-impact player for the 49ers,” Panacy wrote on July 11. “But, aside from an impressive outing in the Wild Card win over the Philadelphia Eagles, nothing of the sort materialized. He had a mere 22 catches for 276 yards and a touchdown. It’s possible the Niners bid farewell to Robinson as part of final roster cuts, but $2 million in guaranteed money makes that seem unlikely. If anything, San Francisco keeps Robinson around one more year as depth insurance before bidding farewell in 2027.”
DeMarcus Robinson Injury Update: 49ers WR Carted Off Field