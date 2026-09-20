DeMarcus Robinson Injury Update: 49ers WR Carted Off Field

The terrible injury news never ends for the San Francisco 49ers, with the latest blow coming vs. the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in Week 2 of the regular season.

“49ers WR Demarcus Robinson is OUT with an ankle injury,” ESPN’s Nick Wagoner wrote on his official X account.

“The 49ers are cursed,” Dr. Jesse Morse wrote on his official X account on Sunday. “Now Demarcus Robinson goes to the locker room after suffering a right ankle injury after rolling his ankle while going untouched. Mechanism isn’t obvious from this ankle.”

“A cart is out to take 49ers Demarcus Robinson into the locker room,” 49ers reporter Jennifer Chan wrote on her official X account.

“49ers Injury Update: Demarcus Robinson (ankle) is questionable to return,” the 49ers wrote on their official account

49ers, Robinson’s Rocky 1st Year Together

After signing a 2-year, $9.5 million contract with the 49ers in March 2025, Robinson was suspended for the 1st 3 games of the regular season after violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy — a gut punch for the 49ers with injuries decimating their wide receiver corps.

Robinson didn’t do anything to justify his salary when he did return from suspension, finishing with just 22 receptions for 276 yards and 1 touchdown in 14 games.