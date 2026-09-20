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DeMarcus Robinson Injury Update: 49ers WR Carted Off Field

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DeMarcus Robinson
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San Francisco 49ers wide receiver DeMarcus Robinson.

The terrible injury news never ends for the San Francisco 49ers, with the latest blow coming vs. the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in Week 2 of the regular season.

“49ers WR Demarcus Robinson is OUT with an ankle injury,” ESPN’s Nick Wagoner wrote on his official X account. 

“The 49ers are cursed,” Dr. Jesse Morse wrote on his official X account on Sunday. “Now Demarcus Robinson goes to the locker room after suffering a right ankle injury after rolling his ankle while going untouched. Mechanism isn’t obvious from this ankle.”

“A cart is out to take 49ers Demarcus Robinson into the locker room,” 49ers reporter Jennifer Chan wrote on her official X account. 

“49ers Injury Update: Demarcus Robinson (ankle) is questionable to return,” the 49ers wrote on their official account

49ers, Robinson’s Rocky 1st Year Together

After signing a 2-year, $9.5 million contract with the 49ers in March 2025, Robinson was suspended for the 1st 3 games of the regular season after violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy — a gut punch for the 49ers with injuries decimating their wide receiver corps.
Robinson didn’t do anything to justify his salary when he did return from suspension, finishing with just 22 receptions for 276 yards and 1 touchdown in 14 games.

When all seemed lost, obinson somehow managed to turn things around.

In a 23-19 road upset win over the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Wild Card Round, Robinson had 6 receptions for 111 yards and 1 touchdown on 7 targets.

Demarcus Robinson Predicted to Get the Boot

That got Robinson another year in San Francisco, but Niner Noise’s Peter Panacy predicts that will be the end of Robinson’s tenure in the Bay Area.

“A year ago, it was reasonable to think Robinson would be an under-the-radar big-impact player for the 49ers,” Panacy wrote on July 11. “But, aside from an impressive outing in the Wild Card win over the Philadelphia Eagles, nothing of the sort materialized. He had a mere 22 catches for 276 yards and a touchdown. It’s possible the Niners bid farewell to Robinson as part of final roster cuts, but $2 million in guaranteed money makes that seem unlikely. If anything, San Francisco keeps Robinson around one more year as depth insurance before bidding farewell in 2027.”

Tony Adame covers the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Denver Broncos, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, San Francisco 49ers, and the entire NFC East Division. A veteran sports writer and editor since 2004, his work has been featured at Stadium Talk, Yardbarker, NW Florida Daily News and Pensacola News Journal. More about Tony Adame

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DeMarcus Robinson Injury Update: 49ers WR Carted Off Field

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