49ers Rookie Called NFL’s Top ‘Breakout Candidate’

The San Francisco 49ers might have an ace in the hole for the stretch run of the regular season — and his name is De’Zhaun Stribling.

Fox Sports NFL reporter Greg Auman put the rookie wide receiver and 2026 2nd-round pick at the top of his list of the NFL’s “Breakout Candidates” for the stretch run of the season, with the 49ers sitting at 7-1 headed into Sunday’s Week 10 game against the Dallas Cowboys, but Stribling is still not due back in the lineup for several weeks.

“San Francisco has won despite a huge rash of injuries at receiver, and Stribling has been sidelined since he sprained his ankle in the season opener,” Auman wrote on November 13. “The 33rd overall pick this year out of Ole Miss had rave reviews in preseason, and if the 49ers are to make any kind of push in the playoffs, they’ll need a talented complement to Mike Evans. They got Keenan Allen at the trade deadline, but the 49ers probably need a little youth in that receiver room, too.”

49ers Give Injury Timeline Update on Stribling

Stribling went from a highly questionable selection at No. 33 overall to earning a starting spot for the season opener against the Los Angeles Rams.

Unfortunately for Stribling and the 49ers, he suffered a severe ankle injury in Week 1 that required surgery to repair the deltoid ligament — whatever that is — but it’s cost him almost his entire rookie season.

The latest news on Stribling is good, and it appears he’s on track for a late-season return and could be an incredible weapon for the 49ers down the stretch.

“One notable sight from the 49ers’ open locker room today: De’Zhaun Stribling walking around without crutches or any sort of brace/support on his lower leg,” The Athletic’s Matt Barrows wrote on X on November 3.

“De’Zhaun Stribling likely won’t return to live reps until December (Week 13-15 range),” Dr. Jeff Mueller wrote on his official X account. “Great to hear he’s out of the boot + off crutches. Needs to ramp up agility, loading capacity, and sharp change of direction ability. A lot to do in the next 5-6 weeks.”

Stribling’s Rare Combination of Size & Speed

If Stribling is right, his combination of size and speed could take the offense to another level — he’s 6-foot-3, 206 pounds, and ran the 40-yard dash in a stunning 4.36 seconds at the NFL Scouting Combine.

“Friendly reminder, De’Zhaun Stribling will return this season and the 49ers will be even more explosive on offense,” Coach Yac wrote on their official X account.

Stribling, the No. 33 overall pick in the 2nd round, led the 49ers with 7 receptions for 63 yards in the preseason opener against the Tennessee Titans.

He did so on just 8 targets, with all 7 receptions in the 1st half.