Thrilling TD Puts 49ers WR Back in Roster ‘Battle’

The reports of San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jacob Cowing’s demise may have been a little premature.

Cowing delivered a shot back at his critics and at everyone predicting he wouldn’t make the 53-man roster with a thrilling 83-yard punt-return touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers in Thursday night’s preseason game.

“The battle for receiver roster spots has been hard to decipher, but Jacob Cowing helped his cause significantly Thursday night due to his special teams contributions,” ESPN’s Nick Wagoner wrote on Friday morning. “Cowing returned a punt 83 yards for a score and is the most reliable punt return option on the roster. That should help him land on the initial 53-man roster, even if it means saying goodbye to a more proven veteran.”

“49ers WR Jacob Cowing tore his hamstring *4* times last season — a brutally difficult ordeal,” 49ers reporter David Lomardi wrote on his official X account on Thursday night. “So today’s 83-yard punt return TD meant A LOT.”

“Jacob Cowing BADLY needed to make a play after missing a couple of weeks and all of last year,” NFL reporter Chase Senior wrote on his official X account on Thursday night. “He returned this punt 83 yards for a TD. Does this return solidify Cowing’s spot on the 53-man roster? WHAT A PLAY!”

Jacob Cowing Put ‘On Notice’ Following Struggles

Cowing, a 2024 4th-round pick, has been on the roster bubble from the time training camp started.

“Today I must discuss rookie WR Will Pauling, who’s another contender in the (punt returner) competition,” Lombardi wrote on his official X account on August 7. “Big catch-and-run today for the 5-9 Pauling, who was Notre Dame’s most reliable WR last year. Jacob Cowing on notice — he has a LOT of competition.”

Cowing made a negligible impact on punt returns as a rookie in 2024 (28 returns for 245 yards) and missed the entire 2025 season with a hamstring injury.

49ers Forced to Make Big Move at Wide Receiver

The news that 49ers wide receiver and 2024 1st-round pick Ricky Pearsall was undergoing season-ending knee surgery forced the team to make a big move — bringing back free agent wide receiver and former NFL All-Pro Deebo Samuel on July 30.

Samuel was traded from the 49ers to the Washington Commanders before the 2025 season and came back to the 49ers on a 1-year, $7 million contract.

“Reunion: Free agent WR Deebo Samuel is signing back with the 49ers, sources say. The former Commanders and SF pass-catcher returns where it all began,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account. “From 2019-2024, Deebo Samuel became a star in SF with Kyle Shanahan’s offense. Now, after a year in Washington, he’s back.”

Samuel is the only wide receiver in NFL history with at least 20 receiving touchdowns and 20 rushing touchdowns.

ESPN put Samuel at No. 5 on its list of the NFL’s “Top Available Free Agents” just 1 month before the start of training camp.

“Samuel caught 72 passes and scored five touchdowns in his one season with the Commanders, with 63.7% of his receiving totals coming after the catch,” ESPN’s Matt Bowen wrote. “A power strider, he would benefit from a system that allows him to get loose on catch-and-run targets.”