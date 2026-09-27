Mike Evans Injury Update: $42 Million 49ers WR Hurt Against Cardinals

The San Francisco 49ers added another scary injury moment to a season already full of scary injury moments on Sunday during a Week 3 game against the Arizona Cardinals.

“Mike Evans is being carted off from the 49ers bench,” CBS Sports NFL reporter Matt Lively wrote on his official X account. “He is now the 4th San Francisco player to be carted to the locker room this season.”

Evans appeared to be grabbing his rib and collarbone area after the injury and went down to 2 knees once he got over to the 49ers sideline in obvious pain.

“49ers WR Mike Evans has a rib injury and will not return,” ESPN’s Nick Wagoner wrote on X.

“49ers WR Mike Evans in a lot of pain,” Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer wrote on his official X account. “Don’t want to speculate, but grabbing his collarbone, and his right arm is dangling. Another tough break.”

Evans missed a career-high 9 games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2025, with the bulk of those coming after a broken collarbone.

Mike Evans in Middle of Another Stellar Game

Evans was absolutely balling at the time of his injury — he flipped the ball to fellow wide receiver Deebo Samuel for an 80-yard hook-and-ladder touchdown and also caught his own touchdown pass. Evans had 3 receptions for 34 yards at the time of his injury.

The 49ers were leading 14-6 in the 2nd quarter when Evans left the game and went into halftime with a 17-6 lead.

“You can see (Evans) here grimacing, grabbing his right side/abdomen,” Dr. Jesse Morse wrote on his official X account. “Possibilities include: Rib fracture ➡️ Lung/organ injury, oblique strain, appendix rupture. In light of the fact that he got carted off, it’s unclear if he’s going to be able to return today.”

49ers Have Rampant Injury Issues at WR

The 49ers lost wide receiver and 2024 1st-round pick Ricky Pearsall to season-ending knee surgery shortly after the start of training camp.

Rookie wide receiver De’Zhuan Stribling, who earned a starting role in training camp, was placed on injured reserve after suffering an ankle injury in the season opener against the Los Angeles Rams. 2 more starting wide receivers, Christian Kirk and DeMarcus Robinson, are also on injured reserve.