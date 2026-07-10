‘Underwhelming’ 49ers’ 1st-Round Pick Called NFL’s Biggest Bust

The San Francisco 49ers sent a pretty clear message to wide receiver and 2025 1st-round pick Ricky Pearsall with a series of offseason moves.

That message? Clock’s ticking.

Pearsall’s failures over his 1st 2 seasons led directly to the 49ers signing free-agent wide receiver Mike Evans in March, then using their 1st pick of the 2026 NFL draft on Ole Miss wide receiver De’Zhaun Stribling. They also added wide receiver Christian Kirk in free agency.

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton thinks that Pearsall’s struggles will only continue in 2026, predicting he will end up 1 of the NFL’s “Biggest Busts” in his 3rd NFL season.

“Following the 2026 season, the San Francisco 49ers must decide on the fifth-year option in Ricky Pearsall’s contract,” Moton wrote on July 10. “At this point, they would probably decline it because of his modest production and spotty availability last season. In 2025, Pearsall caught 36 passes for 528 scoreless yards. Even without Brandon Aiyuk for an entire season, the 2024 first-rounder didn’t take full advantage of increased opportunities in the aerial attack, partially due to injuries. In his age-33 term, Evans can still command a significant target share. Kirk can see notable playing time as an inside-outside receiver … head coach Kyle Shanahan values Stribling’s blocking ability. As a former first-round pick, Pearsall may be underwhelming again this year.”

Flip Side: Ricky Pearsall Could Become Elite NFL WR

Even though he played in 11 games and finished with 31 receptions for 400 yards and 3 touchdowns as a rookie, there was little to be gleaned from his play coming off a serious injury — he suffered a gunshot wound before the season.

In 2025, the 49ers got to see the real Pearsall. And it wasn’t pretty. He started the season on the PUP list and ended up missing 8 games due to hamstring and PCL injuries while putting up 36 receptions for 528 yards and didn’t score a touchdown.

NFL.com’s Nick Shook went the other way from Moton. He put the former Arizona State and Florida star on his list of “potential risers” who could have breakout seasons in 2026.

“Pearsall’s career has known nothing but unexpected interruptions, Shook wrote. ” … San Francisco’s receiving corps certainly could have used more help in 2025 and the club acted accordingly in 2026, luring Mike Evans away from Tampa, signing Christian Kirk and spending the first pick of the second round on De’Zhaun Stribling. Consequently, Pearsall will operate in a deeper receiver room that won’t allow opposing defenses to key on him, setting up the 25-year-old for a breakout season — provided he can stay on the field.”

Pearsall’s Stock Went Soaring Before Draft

Pearsall spent the first 3 seasons of his college career at Arizona State, where he had 48 receptions for 580 yards and 4 touchdowns in 2021 before transferring to Florida.

In 2 seasons at Florida, Pearsall had 98 receptions for 1,626 yards and 12 total touchdowns.

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah ranked Pearsall as his No. 39 overall prospect and No. 7 wide receiver prospect after he stood out in practices before the 2024 Senior Bowl but didn’t play in the game.

Pearsall also put on a show at the NFL Scouting Combine, checking in at 6-foot-1 and 189 pounds before he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.41 seconds to go with an incredible 42-inch vertical leap.

“Pearsall is a loose, smooth wideout with outstanding hands and toughness,” Jeremiah wrote in 2024. “He is quick and he understands how to change gears as a route runner. He is fluid getting into and out of breaks. He has outstanding hands and makes some circus catches … he should have a starting role from Day 1 for his drafting team.”