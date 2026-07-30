Report: 49ers’ $12.5 Million 1st-Round Pick Could Need Surgery

As if the news wasn’t already bad enough for the San Francisco 49ers when it comes to injuries, less than 1 week into training camp, things may have just gotten worse.

After going through 1 of the most snake-bit seasons in terms of injuries in 2025 and starting 2026 off with the shocking news that head coach Kyle Shanahan would miss training camp due to injuries from a July 14 car crash, there might be an even bigger loss on the horizon.

According to The Athletic’s Vic Tafur and Matt Barrows, wide receiver and 2024 1st-round pick Ricky Pearsall might be headed toward an extended absence after missing practice Wednesday.

From The Athletic: “Three practices in, the 49ers are losing players at an alarming rate, including receiver Ricky Pearsall, who missed Wednesday’s practice with some swelling in his right knee. Pearsall injured his PCL in the same knee in Week 4 last season, forcing him to miss six games and at times bothering him after he returned. The 49ers are concerned. Pearsall was set to start opposite newcomer Mike Evans but might now be looking at surgery.”

Injuries Constant Issue for Ricky Pearsall

Injuries have forced Pearsall to miss 14 regular-season games over his 1st 2 seasons.

“49ers WR Ricky Pearsall is dealing with knee swelling related to the PCL injury he suffered last year,” ESPN’s Nick Wagoner wrote on his official X account on Wednesday. “Team says ‘all options’ are being explored and there is some ‘concern.’ ”

Pearsall has just 67 receptions for 928 yards and 3 touchdowns over his 1st 2 seasons.

“PCL sprains are notorious for lingering,” Dr. Jesse Morse wrote on his official X account on Wednesday. “Just ask Dalton Kincaid. BAD news for Ricky Pearsall. I don’t believe Pearsall will be 100% recovered from this PCL at any point this season. He should have had this injected with stem cells (often multiple times) in the offseason. It’s too late now.”

Ricky Pearsall on Path to Becoming 1st-Round Bust

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton thinks that Pearsall’s struggles will only continue in 2026, predicting he will end up 1 of the NFL’s “Biggest Busts” in his 3rd NFL season.

The latest injury news only seems to underscore that idea.

“Following the 2026 season, the San Francisco 49ers must decide on the fifth-year option in Ricky Pearsall’s contract,” Moton wrote on July 10. “At this point, they would probably decline it because of his modest production and spotty availability last season. In 2025, Pearsall caught 36 passes for 528 scoreless yards. Even without Brandon Aiyuk for an entire season, the 2024 first-rounder didn’t take full advantage of increased opportunities in the aerial attack, partially due to injuries. In his age-33 term, Evans can still command a significant target share. Kirk can see notable playing time as an inside-outside receiver … head coach Kyle Shanahan values Stribling’s blocking ability. As a former first-round pick, Pearsall may be underwhelming again this year.”

Even though he played in 11 games and finished with 31 receptions for 400 yards and 3 touchdowns as a rookie, there was little to be gleaned from his play coming off a serious injury — he suffered a gunshot wound before the season.

In 2025, the 49ers got to see the real Pearsall. And it wasn’t pretty. He started the season on the PUP list, missed 8 games due to hamstring and PCL injuries, with just 36 receptions for 528 yards and no touchdowns.