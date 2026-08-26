Wild New Details Emerge About 49ers CEO Jed York’s Arrest

The more details that come out about San Francisco 49ers CEO Jed York’s recent arrest, the worse he looks.

York reportedly used a fake name while texting a person he believed to be a prostitute to arrange a meetup that was part of a police sting operation, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

From the Chronicle’s report:

“On Saturday, York responded to an advertisement on a prostitution website, according to the report. He said his name was ‘Joe’ and asked to arrange a visit. Some time passed without a response. York then messaged again, “just checking in” to see if the woman was available. Still, there was no response.

“On Sunday morning, York again ‘asked if the woman was free,’ and said ‘that he would love to come and see her.’ An undercover officer responded. Later that day, driving a rental car and carrying $160 in cash, York pulled into the meetup location at an East Palestine, Ohio, mobile home park. He was met by police.”

York Arrested on Suspicion of Soliciting Prostitution

According to the Chronicle, York was released on $5,000 bail on Sunday in Ohio after being arrested for suspicion of engaging in prostitution and disorderly conduct at a mobile home park.

York ultimately paid $1,150 in fines and pleaded no contest to lesser charges of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and possessing criminal tools. He was sentenced to one day in jail and credited with time served.

“York asked how much the female charged for 1 hour, and was advised that full service sexual activity was $160.00, with unprotected sex being $20.00 more,” the 10-page police report reads. “York advised that the $160.00 worked for him, and he was on his way.”

The $160 was given to the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force as part of his plea agreement, per NFL.com.

Jed York Divorced His Wife Months Before Arrest

Shortly after his arrest, it was revealed that York had filed for divorce from his wife Danielle Belluomini York months prior citing “irreconcilable differences.”

According to the Chronicle, Danielle responded on June 30 and agreed to move forward with dissolving the marriage. A court date to finalize the matter hasn’t been announced.

Jed and Danille had been married for 15 years and share two sons together aged 13 and 10. The couple reportedly agreed to legal and physical joint custody of the kids as they work to divide their property and shared assets.