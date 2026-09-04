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Will the San Francisco 49ers Face Aaron Donald in Week 1? Latest on His Status

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Los Angeles Rams v San Francisco 49ers
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SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 07: Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on during a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on January 07, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers have touched down in Australia for their Week 1 matchup next Thursday night against the Los Angeles Rams.

One of the biggest storylines entering the contest is legendary defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who came out of retirement to rejoin Los Angeles after an historic career that ended following the 2023 season.

Donald revealed earlier this week that he’d be coming out of retirement, making it a somewhat last-minute decision despite him staying in shape over the last few months as he tried to make a decision.

Donald’s Status vs. 49ers

Whether the 49ers should plan on facing Donald or not is a big deal because it will be quite challenging to determine what version of him they’ll see.

However, Rams head coach Sean McVay said Donald’s status for Thursday night remains “undetermined, but he expects the entire team to travel to Australia in the coming days.

Via NFL.com: “All Rams players are expected to fly to Australia for the Rams’ Week 1 game against the 49ers, head coach Sean McVay said.”

NFL.com also noted: “DL Aaron Donald and the team will take things day by day but there is no decision yet as to whether he will play in the season opener, McVay said.

Donald’s NFL Career

Drafted in 2014, Donald spent 10 seasons in the NFL and made the Pro Bowl every single year, solidifying himself as one of the greatest defensive players of all time.

He’s an eight-time first-team All-Pro, three-time Defensive Player of the Year and helped the Rams win a Super Bowl in the 2021-22 season.

In 154 career games, he recorded 340 solo tackles, 260 QB hits, 176 tackles for loss, 111.0 sacks and 24 forced fumbles.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Will the San Francisco 49ers Face Aaron Donald in Week 1? Latest on His Status

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