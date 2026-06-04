49ers’ Trent Williams Has 2-Word Reaction to Myles Garrett Trade

The San Francisco 49ers have one of the most competitive rivalries in the NFC with the Los Angeles Rams. Two teams that know each other well, play each other twice a season, and have met in high-stakes moments in recent memory. The matchups are always circled on the calendar.

Then the Rams went and made them significantly more complicated. Los Angeles acquired Myles Garrett from the Cleveland Browns in a blockbuster deal that sent edge rusher Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-round pick, and a 2029 third-round pick to Cleveland. The NFL world stopped when the news broke. The Rams just added arguably the best pass rusher in football to an already dangerous roster.

For Trent Williams, one of the best offensive tackles in the league, the trade had a personal dimension. He will see Garrett twice in the 2026 season, starting with a Week 1 matchup in Melbourne, Australia on September 10.

Williams Does Not Hold Back

Asked about his reaction to the Garrett trade, Williams kept it short.

“It sucks,” Williams said, drawing laughter from the reporters in the room. He was quick to add that his feelings were hardly unique, noting that anyone outside of Rams country probably felt the same way.

Not a complaint. Just an honest take on what most of the league was probably thinking when the trade went through.

What Williams Said About Garrett’s Ceiling

Williams went further than just acknowledging the trade. He addressed what makes facing Garrett particularly unsettling, and it goes beyond what he has already shown on the field.

“Myles, the scary part is he’s still a young player, so he’s still going to get better,” Williams said, via 49erswebzone. “I know it’s scary after seeing what he did last year. I’m never expecting to run into the same player. I know that we see him Week 1 in Australia. He probably will be a little bit better than he was the last time I seen him.”

Garrett was already the most disruptive defensive player in football last season. Williams is expecting an even sharper version when they meet in Melbourne.

“Just got to buckle up,” Williams said. “It’s going to be tough. I ain’t the only one got to block him. There’s 31 other teams that got that same news, so it is what it is.”

Williams made clear he is not the only one dealing with this reality. Every team outside of Los Angeles now has the same problem. The burden is shared across the league.

What the Trade Means for the 49ers

The Garrett trade changes the calculus for every team in the NFC, but the 49ers feel it more directly than most. Two matchups per season against a player of Garrett’s caliber puts real pressure on San Francisco’s offensive line to perform at its highest level.

Williams is the best answer the 49ers have on that front. He is widely regarded as one of the premier offensive tackles in football, and his experience against elite pass rushers gives the 49ers confidence heading into those matchups. But Garrett presents a different kind of problem than most, and Williams’ reaction reflected that honestly.

The Rams were already a difficult opponent. This makes them harder.

Final Word for the 49ers

Williams has seen enough in this league to know when something is different. Garrett in Los Angeles is different.

The NFC West just got more dangerous. The 49ers will find out exactly what that means on September 10 in Melbourne.

Williams is already buckling up. The rest of the league probably should too.