49ers ‘Could Cut’ Longtime Starter, Top Insider Says

The San Francisco 49ers wouldn’t cut wide receiver Deebo Samuel…would they?

Following the end of a disappointing 6-11 season, Samuel requested a trade, marking his second such request after a previous one in 2022. The 49ers granted him permission to explore the market, signaling a potential end to his tenure with the team. But what if no trade partner can be found?

Insider Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated took a look at the league’s landscape after the Super Bowl, and he thinks the Niners cutting Deebo is a very realistic possibility.

“Deebo Samuel’s future is just one of a number of big-box items that the San Francisco 49ers have to deal with this offseason,” Breer wrote on February 10. “First, of course, would be Brock Purdy’s future, with the team’s quarterback going into the final year of his rookie deal. Second, then, would be how much of the existing nucleus sticks around—and, really, the sum of the parts has to be considered.”

“They’ve given him and his agent permission to seek a trade, and could cut him if the right offer doesn’t come along, with Brandon Aiyuk now signed long-term and the team’s 2024 first-round pick, Ricky Pearsall, having already flashed his potential,” Breer added.

Will 49ers Cut WR Deebo Samuel?

Samuel has started 73 games in his six seasons with the 49ers, playing in 81. But since his All-Pro campaign in 2021, in which he caught 77 passes for 1,405 yards and accounted for 14 total TDs, he hasn’t crossed the 1,000-yard mark once.

In the 2024 season, Samuel’s performance saw a notable downturn. He recorded career lows with 51 receptions for 670 yards and 3 touchdowns over 15 games. His rushing effectiveness also diminished, averaging a career-worst 3.2 yards per carry on 42 attempts. This decline in productivity has raised concerns about his role and value within the team’s offense. It might also turn off prospective trade partners.

As Breer noted, both Aiyuk and Pearsall became integral parts of the offense during the 2024 regular season. Their emergence makes the idea of eliminating Samuel’s role much more feasible.

“Much as they love Samuel, his injury history, declining production, contract status (with a big, non-guaranteed number for next year, and his contract expiring after that), and San Francisco’s depth of investment at the position made the former first-team All-Pro the most logical first piece to move,” Breer noted.

A Closer Look at the Money & Financial Implications

Samuel’s $72 million contract presents significant financial challenges for the Niners to navigate. The veteran wideout is set to count $15.86 million against the salary cap in 2025. If the 49ers opt to trade or cut him before June 1, they would incur a substantial $31.55 million in dead money due to prorated bonuses and guarantees, according to Over the Cap.

Alternatively, releasing Samuel with a post-June 1 designation would spread the dead money over two years, resulting in a $10.7 million cap charge in 2025 and the same amount in 2026. These fiscal considerations make the decision to retain or move on from Samuel particularly complex, with a post-June 1 cut the most likely scenario if a trade doesn’t happen.

We’ll see what happens, but it’s clear the Deebo era has come to an end in San Francisco. The only question remaining now is how messy that ending will get.