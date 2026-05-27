Seattle Seahawks Announce AJ Barner Injury Timeline

Seattle Seahawks tight end AJ Barner is not expected to be a full participant during the team’s spring program, but head coach Mike Macdonald gave a clear target for his return.

Macdonald told reporters Tuesday that Barner is still working through an offseason issue and is eager to get back on the field, but the Seahawks are likely pointing him toward training camp rather than pushing him through OTAs.

“He’s good,” Macdonald said. “He’s had the things in the offseason, and he’s attacking it like AJ Barner does and as you would expect. And he’s itching to get out there, but we’ll probably see him come training camp time.”

That makes Barner one of the notable Seahawks players whose spring workload will be managed. Macdonald also gave updates on wide receiver Tory Horton, running back Zach Charbonnet, running back Kenny McIntosh and edge rusher Demarcus Lawrence during the same press conference, with Horton receiving the most encouraging news after getting feedback that could “really accelerate his recovery.”

For Barner, the key takeaway is different. Macdonald did not sound alarmed, but he did give a realistic window: training camp.

That matters because Barner is no longer just a developmental tight end fighting for snaps. He emerged as Seattle’s top player at the position last season, starting all 17 games and finishing with 52 catches for 519 yards and 6 touchdowns.

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AJ Barner’s Return Matters for the Seahawks’ Offensive Rhythm

Spring absences do not carry the same weight as training camp absences, especially for veterans or established starters. But Barner’s status still matters because of how central he became to Seattle’s offense last season.

Barner finished second on the team in receptions and receiving touchdowns in 2025, giving Seattle a steady middle-of-the-field target behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

That role is important in any offense, but especially for a Seahawks team that leaned on Barner as more than a checkdown option. He became a reliable red-zone piece, a chain-mover and a tone-setter at a position that often ties the run game and passing game together. He also became one of the most reliable weapons in the NFL at picking up first downs in fourth-and-short situations.

Barner described the tight ends as “tone setters” during training camp last year and said he was focused on consistency and run blocking after Noah Fant’s departure created a bigger opportunity in Seattle’s tight end room.

Macdonald’s latest update suggests the Seahawks are being patient rather than reactive. Barner wants to be on the field, but Seattle has little reason to rush a key offensive piece through late-May or June work if the training camp target remains intact.

Seahawks Can Use Spring to Evaluate Tight End Depth

Barner’s absence also gives Seattle an early opportunity to evaluate the rest of the tight end room.

The Seahawks have invested in the position in recent years, and spring work is often where backups, rookies and roster-bubble players can steal extra reps. That does not replace Barner’s role, but it can help the coaching staff sort through depth before the pads come on.

It also gives the quarterbacks more time with other tight ends in the passing game. That can matter later if Seattle needs multiple tight end packages or has to survive a short-term injury during the season.

Still, Barner’s projected return by training camp keeps this from becoming a major concern. The bigger question is not whether he will be available in May or June. It is whether he can pick up where he left off once the Seahawks begin preparing in earnest for the 2026 season.

Macdonald’s wording was measured but positive. Barner is “attacking it,” he is “itching” to return, and the target appears to be the start of camp.

AJ Barner Is Part of a Larger Seahawks Injury Picture

Barner’s timeline came on the same day Macdonald offered several updates on players who are either limited, away from the field or still working through recovery plans.

Horton’s update was the most optimistic, with Macdonald saying the receiver received “some good news” that could speed up his recovery. That gives Seattle a chance to get Horton some work before the spring ends, though Macdonald stopped short of promising a specific return date.

Macdonald was less specific on Lawrence, saying the veteran pass rusher is “on his plan,” “working through some things” and will be with the team “at some point.” He also said the team expects to have a better feel for Charbonnet and McIntosh when it circles back in July.

Barner’s situation appears more straightforward than some of those. He is not expected to return immediately, but Macdonald gave a practical target and did not suggest the issue should linger into the regular season.

That is good news for a Seahawks offense that already knows what Barner brings when healthy.

Seattle does not need Barner to win OTAs. It needs him ready when the offense begins building toward the season in training camp. Based on Macdonald’s latest update, that remains the plan.