Seahawks TE AJ Barner Sounds Off on Rams, Myles Garrett News

Seattle Seahawks tight end AJ Barner does not need much imagination to understand what Myles Garrett can do to an offense.

Barner grew up in Cleveland, watched Garrett become one of the NFL’s most dominant pass rushers and now knows the Seahawks may have to deal with him twice a year after the Los Angeles Rams landed the star edge rusher. During an appearance on NFL Network’s “The Insiders,” Barner was asked whether he had started thinking about the plan for Garrett.

His answer was respectful, but not timid.

“For sure. You know, I grew up in Cleveland, so I’ve seen all the success that Myles has had and got a lot of respect for the player that he is,” Barner said. “When that game rolls around, I’m sure we’ll have a bunch of chip blocks for him and outside zone.”

For the Seahawks, Garrett joining the Rams changes the math in one of the NFL’s most physical division rivalries. It also puts a spotlight on players like Barner, whose value goes beyond catches and touchdowns. Barner and the Seahawks will have to wait until Week 16 to renew the rivalry next season. The Seahawks play the Rams in Week 16, and then again in Week 18.

AJ Barner Says Myles Garrett Will Get Seahawks’ ‘Best Shot’

Barner did not downplay Garrett’s talent. He called him “a great player” and credited the Rams for adding “a dog” to their defense.

But the Seahawks tight end also made it clear Seattle will not approach Garrett as a one-man problem.

“For me as a competitor, it’s like whoever we’re playing, they’re going to get my best shot,” Barner said. “When you play the Seahawks, we got 11 guys on the field at a time that are going to play really physical and play together.”

That line matters because Barner is one of the players Seattle will likely need most in that matchup.

Against elite edge rushers, tight ends can become pressure-release players in multiple ways. They can chip before releasing into routes. They can help widen the edge on outside-zone runs. They can force defenders to respect play-action instead of teeing off on the quarterback.

Barner specifically mentioned chip blocks and outside zone, which points to the practical reality of facing Garrett. The Seahawks are not going to erase a player like that with one blocker. They are going to have to make him work through formations, help blocks, run action and tempo.

That is exactly where Barner’s role becomes bigger than the box score.

Barner’s Blocking Role Could Be Crucial in Seahawks-Rams Matchup

Barner also used the NFL Network appearance to talk about his own offensive goals under new offensive coordinator Brian Fleury.

Fleury, a former tight ends coach, is taking over after Klint Kubiak left for the Las Vegas Raiders. Barner said there is “a lot of carryover” from the previous system, with some different terminology, and said his personal focus is simple: get open and make plays.

“The more you get open, the more plays you make, the more the Rock’s going to find you,” Barner said. “I just want to build off my last year and be one of the best tight ends in the league.”

That ambition is notable, but his Garrett comments may be the better preview of what the Seahawks actually need from him in 2026.

Seattle can use Barner as a receiving option, especially if Fleury leans into tight end-friendly concepts. But the Seahawks also need him as a physical connector between their run game and pass game. That is even more important if the Rams can now line up Garrett against Seattle’s tackles and force the offense to adjust protection.

Barner sounded comfortable with that responsibility.

He also praised rookie running back Jadarian Price, saying he told the first-round pick: “You need a place to run that rock, find 88 and I got you.”

That is the same identity behind his Garrett answer. Barner is trying to be more than a tight end who catches the occasional red-zone pass. He is positioning himself as one of the Seahawks’ tone-setters.

Rams’ Garrett Move Adds More Stakes to Seahawks’ NFC West Race

The Seahawks are coming off a Super Bowl season, but Barner did not frame the offseason like a victory lap.

He said Seattle is “back to it” and “as hungry as ever,” pointing to strong OTA participation and the number of returning players from last year’s team.

That is a useful message for fans because the NFC West is not standing still. The Rams adding Garrett would give Seattle another high-end defensive problem inside the division, and Barner’s answer showed the Seahawks already understand the kind of games they are walking into.

There was no manufactured trash talk. No fake bulletin-board material.

Just a tight end saying the Seahawks know Garrett is a problem, and that they plan to hit him, chip him, run at him and meet the challenge with the same physical identity that helped them reach the top of the league.

“Nothing different than what it’s been before,” Barner said. “We’ll be ready for it.”