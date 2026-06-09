Seahawks’ AJ Barner Delivers Strong Message to NFL Ahead of 2026 Campaign

Tight end AJ Barner of the Seattle Seahawks has yet to participate on the field this offseason. But that hasn’t stopped Barner from placing high expectations on himself entering 2026.

Barner shared his lofty goals for the upcoming NFL season while speaking to Seahawks.com’s John Boyle during the first week of June.

“I expect myself to be one of the best tight ends in the league, and I think I’ve played up to that standard, not consistently maybe throughout the whole season, but definitely have done that,” Barner told Boyle. “I hold myself to a high standard, and the goal is to win championships and play in big games, and also bring that same mindset to training camp when I’m back out there with the guys. That’s how I’m feeling.

“I think I can take it to another level, and I think it’s going to make my job hopefully easier and my process leading up to gameday that much easier.”

Barner broke out during his second NFL season last fall. In 17 regular season contests, he had 52 catches, 519 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

But clearly, the 24-year-old tight end sees more for himself as the Seahawks try to defend their Super Bowl title this fall.