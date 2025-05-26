Seahawks Make Announcement on Quarterback Jalen Milroe

All eyes will be on the Seattle Seahawks revamped quarterback room when training camp begins in July 2025. The Seahawks traded Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders and later signed Sam Darnold in NFL free agency.

Seattle did not stop there as the team also selected Jalen Milroe in the third round of the NFL draft. The Seahawks then moved on from Sam Howell after drafting Milroe.

Seattle announced that Milroe has signed his rookie deal with the franchise. The team announced the news on May 20, weeks after Seattle also revealed the signings of eight additional rookies. Aside from Milroe, the Seahawks have announced the signings of the following rookies: Grey Zabel, Rylie Mills, Tory Horton, Robbie Ouzts, Bryce Cabeldue, Damien Martinez, Mason Richman and Ricky White III.

Second-round picks Nick Emmanwori and Elijah Arroyo are the only Seahawks rookies who remain unsigned. Milroe signed a four-year, $6.2 million rookie contract that will run through the 2028 season, per Spotrac. The quarterback’s base salary for 2025 is $840,000.

Jalen Milroe Is Expected to Play Immediately in Select Packages for the Seahawks

While Darnold remains the Seahawks starting quarterback, the team has already revealed their plans to get Milroe on the field immediately. Seattle is expected to utilize Milroe in special packages during his rookie season. Now that his rookie deal is signed, Milroe has several goals to achieve during the final months of the offseason.

“For me it’s all about relationships, building relationships with everyone in the locker room, offense and defense,” Milroe told Seahawks.com during a May 20, interview. “What’s big when it comes to that offseason period before you get into the season is the relationship phase.

“Secondly, mastering us on offense. Who’s our guys offensively, in the receiving corps, tight ends, fullback, running back, quarterback room, just understanding everyone as a whole, because this is a new phase in my life on a new team, so that’s big. Xs and Ox are Xs and Ox, but it’s all about the relationship factor right now.”

Jalen Milroe on Signing His Seahawks Contract: ‘It’s Definitely a Great Feeling’

The announcement of Milroe’s signing is a bit of a formality as rookie contracts are financially slotted based on their draft position. Yet, there have been some tension with rookies and their new teams over the language of the contracts. Milroe admitted that officially signing his first NFL deal is “a great feeling.”

“It’s definitely a great feeling,” Milroe noted. “To be able to have an organization that’s behind you—they selected me out of all the individuals that were placed in the draft, I was one of their selections in this year’s draft.

“So I’m tremendously happy that I have the support of the organization, but now it’s all about putting our best foot forward moving forward for the organization and for the guys in the locker room.”

After the draft, general manager John Schneider detailed why Milroe was an appealing prospect for the franchise.

“He’s an incredible athlete,” Schneider explained during an April 26, press conference. “Very, very fast. I think literally it’s 21.2 (miles per hour) or something like that. You know, his GPS speed, but (also a) hard worker. And he’s … (an) academic Heisman Award winner. He’s had four different offensive coordinators, worked his tail off.

“His mom’s former (member of the) Navy. Dad’s a Marine. … He had a really great visit. And he was in a spot, and he just kept coming. And he was there (on the draft board) by himself.”