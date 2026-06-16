Seattle Seahawks Lose Another Front Office Member to Minnesota Vikings

The Seattle Seahawks have lost another member of their front office to the Minnesota Vikings.

ESPN’s Kevin Seifert reported that the Vikings are hiring Azzaam Kapadia as assistant director of pro scouting, adding that Kapadia spent the past three seasons with the Seahawks and worked as a pro scout last season. The move gives new Vikings general manager Nolan Teasley another familiar Seattle staffer as he reshapes Minnesota’s personnel department.

That is the Seahawks angle that matters: this is no longer just about Teasley leaving for a promotion. Minnesota has now pulled multiple pieces from Seattle’s football operation in a short span, with Kapadia following Teasley and longtime Seahawks executive Trent Kirchner to the Vikings.

The Vikings officially named Teasley their general manager on June 1 after his long rise in Seattle’s front office. The Seahawks’ own biography for Teasley listed him as assistant general manager and noted that he worked with general manager John Schneider on player acquisition through the draft, free agency and trade proposals.

Vikings Continue Building Around Former Seahawks GM Candidate Nolan Teasley

Kapadia’s move comes shortly after Teasley hired Kirchner away from Seattle to become one of Minnesota’s assistant general managers. Kirchner had been with the Seahawks since 2010 and most recently served as vice president of player personnel.

That makes Kapadia the second known Seahawks staffer Teasley has hired since taking over in Minnesota, and the third Seattle front-office figure tied to the Vikings’ overhaul when including Teasley himself.

For the Seahawks, the departures are a compliment and a complication. They reinforce the leaguewide respect for Schneider’s personnel department, but they also create real staff turnover at a key point in the NFL calendar. Seattle is moving from the offseason program toward training camp, when pro scouting departments are tracking waiver candidates, trade possibilities and roster-bubble decisions across the league.

Pro scouting rarely gets the same attention as draft work, but it matters most when teams start trimming rosters. Kapadia’s new title in Minnesota puts him in a department that will help evaluate veteran options, practice-squad candidates and late-summer additions, many of the same areas where Seattle has traditionally tried to find value.

Why Azzaam Kapadia’s Exit Matters for Seattle

Kapadia was not the headline name in Seattle’s front office, but losing another scout to Teasley’s Vikings matters because of the pattern.

One departure can be explained as a promotion. Two can be viewed as a trusted lieutenant following a new GM. Three connected Seattle-to-Minnesota moves start to look like a pipeline.

The Seahawks still have Schneider at the top of the operation, and that is the stabilizing piece. But front offices are not one-person departments. They rely on layers of evaluators, cross-checkers and staffers who know how the general manager wants information gathered and presented.

Kapadia’s exit also comes in the part of the offseason when pro scouting starts to matter more visibly. As teams approach training camp, scouts are not just watching their own roster. They are monitoring every other depth chart for possible cut candidates, veteran trade fits and practice-squad targets.

That is why the Vikings’ title for Kapadia is notable. Assistant director of pro scouting is not ceremonial. It points to a role connected to the NFL roster market, not just background evaluation.

For Seahawks fans, the takeaway is not panic. It is recognition. Seattle’s front office has become a source for other teams, and Teasley’s Vikings are now the clearest example.

The next question is how Schneider reloads his own staff after Minnesota’s latest hire.