Bears Receive Firm Verdict on Former Seahawks Coby Bryant

The Seattle Seahawks lost several key players in free agency who were part of their Super Bowl XLIX-winning team. One of them was Coby Bryant, who chose to sign with the Chicago Bears.

Over the offseason, Bryant signed a three-year deal worth $40 million with the Bears, per ESPN. Moreover, the veteran will be looking to translate his production from Seattle to Chicago.

Last season with the Seahawks, Bryant played 974 total snaps on defense, earning a 65.5 overall PFF defensive grade.

He recorded four interceptions during the season and broke up two passes in coverage. Opposing quarterbacks posted a 78.4 passer rating when targeting Bryant, who allowed 17 receptions all year. He also added 48 solo tackles in run support and in the open field.

Furthermore, Moe Moto of Bleacher Report has high expectations for this signing as he put the Bears landing Bryant in his Top 25 best moves of the offseason.

“In free agency, the Chicago Bears lost three-time All-Pro Kevin Byard, but they signed a 27-year-old ascending ball hawk in Coby Bryant,” Moton wrote in his June 8 article.

“He played a key role in the Seattle Seahawks’ Super Bowl-winning defense, recording four interceptions and seven pass breakups while allowing one touchdown and a 54 passer rating in coverage. For comparison, Byard allowed seven touchdowns and a 98.6 passer rating last year. The Bears upgrade at safety.”

Coby Bryant Will Look to Bring Seattle Culture to Chicago

With Bryant ready to start a new chapter in Chicago, he noted he wants to bring the Seahawks’ culture to the Bears, who fell in the divisional round of the playoffs last season.

“Honestly, it starts right now,” Bryant said on the May 26 edition of “The Insiders” when asked about what he can bring from Seattle to Chicago. “Just me being a leader right now, embracing that role and just coming together as one.

“There are going to be ups and downs throughout the year, but ultimately we’re just going to continue to play together and continue to grow together. The sky’s the limit. Like I said before, this is a great team full of great coaches, great players, and I’m looking forward to it.”

Coby Bryant Will Be Facing the Seahawks in Week 8

Additionally, it wouldn’t take long for Bryant to return to the Pacific Northwest. The Bears will be facing the Seahawks in Week 8 for a Monday Night Football showdown. While that game on Nov. 2 is still months away, Bryant was asked what he’ll feel like when he returns to face the Seahawks.

“Not really,” Bryant said when asked about whether it would feel weird when he plays Seattle later this year. “Because brothers compete, so that’s what I know we’re gonna do. I know they’re gonna be talking junk to me and vice versa, but at the end of the day, it’s all love.

“Definitely look forward to going back there and getting the ring. Might talk a little junk there as well, but just all friendly competition at the end of the day and a ton of respect.”

It will be interesting to see if Bryant can live up to the contract the Bears signed him to, as he will bring championship experience to a team with similar aspirations.

Last season, Chicago reached the divisional round before losing in overtime to the Los Angeles Rams. Bryant will look to be that X-factor on defense that can push Chicago into a deeper playoff run.