Seahawks Get Blunt Myles Garrett Message From Matt Hasselbeck

The Seattle Seahawks have a new obstacle in their way if they want to repeat as NFC West division champions and win back-to-back Super Bowl titles, and that’s Myles Garrett, after the Los Angeles Rams made their blockbuster trade this month.

Garrett is a game wrecker and will be testing the Seahawks’ offensive line in the two division games this upcoming 2026 season. Moreover, as last season showed, there could be a third matchup in the playoffs.

When it comes to facing the veteran pass rusher, former Seahawks QB Matt Hasselbeck shared his advice for his old team on how to attack the Rams’ new defensive threat.

“There’s a crazy situation with Myles Garrett where the best thing you could do to the greatest pass rusher in the game is actually run at him,” Hasselbeck said on a June 8 edition of “Hawk Blogger Mornings.” “It might be better than trying to run away from him.

“That’s where creative run game concepts come into play, and that’s where [Seahawks offensive coordinator] Brian Fleury and these guys have a history going back to when he was in San Francisco or way back when he was with Miami. They’re going to have a creative run game, and that has to be a part of it.

“Creative, creative, creative run game, not just doing what everybody else does. That’s where the personnel grouping is a part of that. It’s absolutely not so much about what a guy on offense can’t do, it’s about what he can do.”

Elijah Arroyo Could Prove Key for Seattle Against Los Angeles

Moreover, Hasselbeck noted that Seahawks tight end Elijah Arroyo could play a major role in the team trying to limit the impact that Garrett can have in wrecking their offensive game plan.

“Maybe it is Arroyo, who’s got longer arms and actually is a better matchup for a Myles Garrett than the typical lead blocker,” Hasselbeck added. “I’m usually your better blocker fullback guy. Maybe it is something like that.

“Maybe it’s a wide receiver that goes with the cut block and Myles Garrett’s like, you know, kind of like the Reggie White thing, like, ‘Eh, I’m good.’ Like, ‘This? Not that. I wasn’t ready for that. Not interested in that.’ Who knows? And obviously, I mean, he’s very clean. I’m not trying anything dirty, but it is a thing. You know, the screen game is a thing.”

Myles Garrett Could Alter Seahawks’ Playcalling

Although the Seahawks can use a variety of schemes to slow down what Garrett brings to the Rams’ pass rush, Hasselbeck pointed out that some plays may simply have to be shelved until the star pass rusher heads to the sideline for a breather. Once Garrett is off the field, that’s when Seattle can finally dial them up.

“Sometimes the player is just so good you literally can’t run certain plays until they tap out, and that’s like a second down or a first down,” Hasselbeck said.

“We used to have plays like that. J.J. Watt would tap out, he’d take a breather, his backup would come in, and it was an automatic, ‘Hey, now we’re going to run our deeper throw.’ You just have to think outside the box. This is a challenge of challenges with him in the division, though.”