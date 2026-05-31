Seahawks Land Blunt Statement on Free Agent RB Najee Harris

The Seattle Seahawks‘ running game will be under the spotlight to start the season. Seattle will be without Zach Charbonnet to start the 2026 NFL season as he works his way back from a torn ACL and Kenneth Walker III left in free agency to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs.

As a result, rookie running back Jadarian Price could see a heavy workload to start the campaign. Nonetheless, could the Seahawks look at the veteran market to bring in an NFL-caliber running back?

In a May 30 article, Matt Legros of Seahawks Wire noted that Seattle has to consider bringing in veteran free agent Najee Harris.

“Harris is working his way back from a torn Achilles that he suffered in Week 3 of the 2025 season as a member of the Los Angeles Chargers,” Legros wrote. However, when healthy, Harris has been a 1,000-yard rusher without fail, having achieved the feat in each of his four season in the league prior to 2025.

“The California native runs with a combination of grace and power that make him a great ball-carrier to have on a contending team. The Seahawks currently have Emanuel Wilson as their backup running back to begin the year, but stand to gain from having a prolific rusher in their RB room.”

Seahawks Could Use Security Behind Jadarian Price

In his final season at Notre Dame, Price played 242 total snaps, leading to a 78.6 overall PFF grade. He also carried the ball 113 times for 674 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns while averaging 6.0 yards per attempt on the ground.

Moreover, Price forced 32 missed tackles as a runner while averaging 3.9 yards after contact per attempt. As a receiver, he caught six passes on seven targets for 87 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Although the Seahawks are hoping this production translates quickly over to the NFL, Harris would be a nice security. Moreover, in March, Seattle hosted the former Pittsburgh Steelers and Chargers running back, per The Seattle Times.

“Now that the Seahawks have drafted Price, the No. 2 prospect at the position in this year’s draft, the team has the potential to add security behind him in the ground game.

“Seattle currently has $30.7 million in cap space. A one-year deal for Harris comes with low risk, and the potential for high reward, for the continuance of the Seahawks’ balanced offense.”

Jadarian Price Gets Big Prediction From Shaun Alexander

Ahead of his rookie season, former Seahawks running back Shaun Alexander shared a big prediction regarding Price.

“I think [Price is] going to be the only [rookie RB to rush for 1,000 yards],” Alexander told Kay Adams on the May 27 edition of “Up & Adams.”

Nonetheless, Alexander did put a caveat on his prediction, noting that Charbonnet will take carries away from Price once he comes back, which could impact the rookie’s quest for 1,000 rushing yards.

“That only depends on how Charb comes back, too, because he’s going to come back, and that takes carries away,” Alexander added. “But if he comes out blazing at the beginning of the year, he’ll be one for sure. And I think he’s going to be the only rookie that does that.”