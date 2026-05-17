Seahawks Receive Blunt Take Regarding Buccaneers’ YaYa Diaby

The pass rush was one of the Seattle Seahawks‘ calling cards last season, which led them to win the Super Bowl. Seattle didn’t lean on one player to get to the QB; it was a collective effort, and they are going to replicate that same formula again this upcoming 2026 season.

Recently, the Seahawks signed Dante Fowler Jr. to replace Boye Mafe, who left Seattle as a free agent to sign with the Cincinnati Bengals. Nonetheless, could the team be in the market for another pass rusher between now and the trade deadline later this year?

In a May 16 article, FanSided’s Jake Beckman identified one trade target for each NFL team, now that the free agency period and the 2026 NFL Draft are in the rear-view mirror. For the Seahawks, Beckman has Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ Yaya Diaby.

“If [the Seahawks] wanted to trade for YaYa Diaby, they certainly could,” Beckman wrote. “It sounds like he wants to get an extension and stay in Tampa Bay, but after drafting Rueben Bain Jr. (and if he’s the player it seems like he will be), the Buccs are pretty set with brutalizing pass rushers. If Seattle tosses a high-end draft pick their way, it’s going to be hard for them to say no.”

Seattle is unlikely to trade for a pass rusher at this point, given that they already signed Fowler to replace Mafe. Nonetheless, the Seahawks could do that in-season if an injury or subpar play should happen.

What Would YaYa Diaby Bring to a Team?

Moreover, Diaby is a free agent after this upcoming season, so Tampa Bay wouldn’t have much leverage if they aren’t looking to pay him and make him available near the trade deadline. Seattle took a swing last season in a trade for Rashid Shaheed, who was a looming free agent they eventually kept.

Last season with the Buccaneers, Diaby posted a 72.0 overall PFF defensive grade across 783 total snaps. The 26-year-old recorded 62 total pressures, nine sacks, 43 hurries, and 10 hits. Against the run, he recorded 29 solo tackles while also forcing one fumble on the season.

If Tampa Bay falls out of contention in the NFC South, they’ll probably get calls on Diaby by the deadline from any team looking to improve their pass rush.

Dante Fowler Jr. Looks to Make Impact for Seahawks

If Fowler produces as he did in 2024 and the rest of the pass rushers stay healthy while performing to the level that is expected, it’s unlikely Seattle will make any trade for an edge. Fowler is hopeful that reuniting with defensive coordinator Aden Durde could help the veteran get the best out of himself this upcoming season.

“Really because of the defensive coordinator, Coach AD,” Fowler said in a May 11 article about his decision to come to Seattle. “Me and him have a really great relationship going all the way back to when I was playing with the Falcons, and when we had a really great defense with the Cowboys.

“So just being able to come and play for him again as a defensive coordinator is really cool. I’ve been a fan of Mike Macdonald since he was the defensive coordinator at the Baltimore Ravens, so just to be able to be a part of this defense is really special.”