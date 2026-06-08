Seattle Seahawks Announce Signing of 75-Game Starter

The Seattle Seahawks added another veteran to their offensive line room before mandatory minicamp, signing offensive tackle Bobby Hart on Monday, June 8.

Seattle announced the move on its team website, noting that Hart has appeared in 108 career games with 75 starts. The Seahawks waived rookie wide receiver Levi Wentz in a corresponding move to clear room on the 90-man roster.

Hart, 31, gives the Seahawks a depth piece with extensive experience at right tackle. A seventh-round pick by the New York Giants in 2015, Hart has also played for the Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, Detroit Lions, Washington Commanders and Los Angeles Chargers. His most recent regular-season work came with the Chargers in 2025, when he appeared in 10 games and made eight starts, according to the Seahawks’ announcement.

The signing comes at a notable time for Seattle’s offensive line. Field Gulls’ Mookie Alexander reported that starting right guard Anthony Bradford left an OTA practice early last week with what was described as a minor knee issue, with Christian Haynes taking over Bradford’s reps. The Seahawks wrapped up OTAs on June 4 and are scheduled to hold mandatory minicamp from June 9-11.

That timing makes Hart’s arrival easy to connect to Seattle’s broader offensive line depth, though he is not a clean one-for-one Bradford replacement. Hart is listed and announced as an offensive tackle, while Bradford has been Seattle’s starting right guard.

Bobby Hart Gives the Seahawks Experienced Tackle Insurance

Hart’s appeal is straightforward: He has played a lot of NFL football at a premium position.

The Seahawks specifically highlighted his two full seasons as Cincinnati’s starting right tackle in 2018 and 2019, when Hart started all 16 games in both years. That kind of availability and experience is valuable in June, when teams are trying to get through spring work, preserve starters and build a functional 90-man roster for training camp.

Seattle does not need Hart to arrive as a projected starter for the move to make sense. Veteran tackles who have handled real regular-season snaps are useful throughout the offseason. They allow teams to manage reps, protect younger players from being overloaded too early and create competition at the bottom of the offensive line room.

That is especially relevant for a Seahawks team trying to defend a Super Bowl title while keeping its offensive front intact and healthy through the summer. Hart’s role may be less about changing the top of the depth chart and more about raising the floor behind it.

Hart also has some positional flexibility in his background. Pro Football Reference lists Hart’s position as guard on his career game log page, while ESPN and the NFL list him as an offensive tackle. The Seahawks, however, announced him as an offensive tackle, and that should be treated as the most relevant framing for his role in Seattle.

Seahawks Keep Adding Competition Before Minicamp

The Seahawks have made a habit of adding veteran competition and role-specific depth around the edges of the roster this offseason. Hart is another example of that approach.

He is not a splash signing, and the corresponding Wentz move is unlikely to be the main takeaway. Wentz joined Seattle as an undrafted rookie receiver, but the Seahawks have a crowded receiver picture and needed a roster spot for an experienced lineman.

The more important part is what Hart gives Seattle now. He has started 75 NFL games, including full seasons at right tackle, and he arrives before the Seahawks begin mandatory minicamp. For a team with championship expectations, those are the kinds of low-cost depth moves that can matter later if injuries hit.

Hart will still have to earn a roster spot. Seattle’s offensive line picture will sharpen once training camp begins and the pads come on. But the Seahawks did not wait until a bigger problem developed to add another veteran option.

For now, the move gives Seattle another experienced blocker in the building, another tackle for minicamp reps and a little more insurance around an offensive line that already had a reason to be watched closely.