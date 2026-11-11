Seahawks All-Time Leading Tackler Still a Free Agent After NFL Trade Deadline

The NFL trade deadline has come and gone, but one of the greatest players in Seattle Seahawks history is still looking for a team — or perhaps choosing not to join one.

Bobby Wagner, the Seahawks’ all-time leading tackler, remains an unsigned free agent following the November 10 NFL trade deadline. The 36-year-old linebacker has not played this season despite coming off another productive year with the Washington Commanders.

It’s a remarkable situation for a player who recorded 162 tackles, 4.5 sacks and two interceptions in 2025 while starting all 17 games.

Wagner entered free agency in March after his contract with Washington expired. Nearly eight months later, he has yet to sign another NFL deal, even as teams finalized their rosters for the second half of the season.

But comments from one of Wagner’s former teammates suggest his continued absence might be more complicated than a lack of interest from NFL teams.

Von Miller Raises Questions About Bobby Wagner’s NFL Future

In September, veteran pass rusher Von Miller offered a revealing perspective on Wagner’s situation.

Miller, who played alongside Wagner in Washington during the 2025 season, suggested the longtime Seahawks star would have little trouble finding another job if playing football remained his priority.

“If he wanted to play football, he’d be on the team,” Miller said, according to Dallas Sports Journal’s Grant Afseth.

“He’s a man of many talents. He went and got his master’s degree during the season last year. If he wanted to be on the team, he would. I think it’s probably something else that he’s doing right now.”

Those comments offered a different perspective from the expectations surrounding Wagner earlier in the offseason.

In February, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that Wagner fully intended to return for a 15th NFL season. No retirement announcement has followed, but Wagner has remained unsigned throughout training camp and the first half of the regular season.

It is unclear whether his plans have changed or whether he would consider signing with a contender before the postseason.

Although the trade deadline has passed, NFL teams can still sign eligible free agents. Wagner’s availability is therefore unaffected by Tuesday’s deadline.

Could Bobby Wagner Return to the Seattle Seahawks?

Wagner’s continued availability naturally raises questions about a potential third stint with the Seahawks, although there is no indication Seattle is pursuing a reunion.

The Seahawks selected Wagner in the second round of the 2012 NFL draft. He spent his first 10 seasons in Seattle, helped the franchise win Super Bowl XLVIII and established himself as one of the most accomplished linebackers of his generation.

He returned to Seattle in 2023 after spending one season with the Los Angeles Rams, then joined former Seahawks defensive coordinator Dan Quinn in Washington in 2024.

Wagner remains Seattle’s franchise leader with more than 1,500 combined tackles. He also owns six first-team All-Pro selections and has earned 10 Pro Bowl appearances over his NFL career.

However, the current Seahawks defense presents a different situation from the one Wagner left.

Ernest Jones IV has established himself as a central piece of Mike Macdonald’s defense, and Seattle has invested in younger linebackers, including Tyrice Knight and Drake Thomas.

That makes a Wagner reunion more complicated than simply bringing back a franchise legend. Any potential agreement would require a defined defensive role rather than a ceremonial homecoming.

Still, Wagner’s 2025 production demonstrated that he was capable of contributing well beyond his 35th birthday. His experience, football intelligence and leadership could appeal to an NFL contender dealing with linebacker injuries down the stretch.

The NFL trade deadline has closed one avenue for teams seeking reinforcements. Free agency remains open.

For Wagner, the bigger question might no longer be which team wants him, but whether he wants another season at all.