Former Seahawks’ Bobby Wagner Named Best Fit for AFC Contender

It would be tremendous for linebacker Bobby Wagner to return to the Seattle Seahawks one more time to finish his career. From a feel-good story perspective, it just makes sense.

But from a football standpoint, there are probably better fits remaining for the linebacker. On Monday, ESPN’s Matt Bowen argued the best landing spot for Wagner would actually be in the AFC South.

Bowen picked 14 remaining NFL free agents and named the best fits for each in an article to begin this week. For Wagner, Bowen picked the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“Wagner’s 9.5 tackles per game ranked sixth overall in 2025, showing he can still key quickly and rack up run stops. He does have limitations in coverage at this stage of his career, which Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile would have to manage,” wrote Bowen.

“However, as an early-down defender, Wagner could potentially take on the role next to Foyesade Oluokun. Devin Lloyd, who was a mainstay on Jacksonville’s second level, signed a three-year, $45 million deal with the Panthers this offseason.”

Last season, Wagner posted 162 combined tackles, including eight for loss with the Washington Commanders. Wagner also had 4.5 sacks, nine quarterback hits, four pass defenses and two interceptions.