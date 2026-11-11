Seahawks Become Possible Brandon Aiyuk Destination After Agent’s Comments

The Seattle Seahawks got their trades wrapped up well before the trade deadline date of Nov. 10.

Back on Oct, 27, general manager John Schneider sent a 2027 third round pick and a 2028 fifth round draft pick for guard Quentin Nelson; the first domino to fall in what ultimately became an Indianapolis Colts fire-sale that saw Nelson, DeForest Buckner, Josh Downs and Keenan Allen all get traded prior to Tuesday at 4pm ET.

Even though the deadline has now passed, there are still areas within which to maneuver if Seattle are looking to make further upgrades to the offense.

And one potential addition could end up being San Francisco 49ers wideout Brandon Aiyuk after some telling comments from his agent, Drew Rosenhaus on Tuesday.

The main reason being the existing relationship between Seahawks offensive coordinator Brian Fleury, who was on the 49ers staff from 2019 – 2025: the entirety of Aiyuk’s time in the Bay Area.

Brandon Aiyuk Likely to Join Team With Past Relationship – Agent

Aside from noting that Aiyuk had already passed multiple physical examinations done by the team, Rosenhaus posited that the most likely way that the former All-Pro wideout would end up on a roster that intends to play him – the 49ers are expected to release him in the near future – is to find a link to someone who has an existing connection with him.

“I think that in all likelihood Brandon (Aiyuk) would probably sign with a team that knows him, somebody that has somehow been affiliated with him either in college or the #49ers. That’s just my guess. There’s a lot of that in the NFL. You see people connect the dots where they have history, where there is relationships.” Rosenhaus said on the Pat McAfee Show.

“I don’t know where yet, but that’s just my assumption. That something like that could happen: a former coach…someone that knows him.”

Brandon Aiyuk to Seattle Makes a Lot of Sense

Fleury is not the 28-year old’s only link to another team in the NFL, but he is a significant one. He worked alongside Aiyuk for six years in San Francisco and has at least some degree of decision-making power as the offensive coordinator in Seattle.

One also imagines that the former first round pick would love nothing more than to join one of the 49ers’ chief division rivals and help them steer away the division from their grasp.

The 49ers currently have until Nov. 23 to move Aiyuk to the active roster, but the team have already made it clear that there is no future for the Arizona State product in San Francisco.

If and when that release does happen, expect the Seahawks to potentially make a very real move to add more firepower to their struggling passing offense, which desperately needs high quality auxiliary weapons outside of reigning Offensive Player of the Year Jaxon Smith-Njigba.