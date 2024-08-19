Seahawks Bring in Former 34-TD Quarterback After Preseason Loss

The Seattle Seahawks could potentially be looking at adding another quarterback.

As reported by Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2, the Seahawks hosted quarterback Casey Bauman for a workout. Bauman signed with the Chargers after going undrafted this year. However, he was waived last week after the Chargers’ preseason opener against the Seahawks. The 6-foot-6 quarterback did not appear in the game.

“#Seahawks worked out former #Chargers quarterback Casey Bauman today, per a league source,” writes Wilson on Sunday, August 18.

Casey Bauman Racked Up 34 TD’s in Senior Season in College

The 24-year-old quarterback spent his first four collegiate seasons at Montana State (2018 through 2021), spending most of his time there as a backup. He was a starter entering the 2019 season before he was benched after the first three games.

It wasn’t until Bauman transferred to Division II Augustana University that he emerged as a starter for an entire season. Bauman appeared in eight games during the 2022 season — he was limited by injuries — finishing the year with 14 touchdowns and 1,282 yards. However, it was during the 2023 season that Bauman had his best year, racking up 29 passing touchdowns — to go along with five rushing touchdowns — with 2,878 passing yard and 322 rushing yards.

During his collegiate career with Augustana, Bauman racked up 43 touchdowns against 19 interceptions with 4,160 passing yards. Michael Peterson of SB Nation’s Bolts From The Blue describes Bauman as having “surprising athleticism” for a 6-foot-6 quarterback in his scouting report.

“Offers surprising athleticism for his size,” writes Peterson. “Rushed for over 600 yards in his career and six touchdowns. Ran a 4.86 in the 40 at the CFL Combine. Loves to thread the needle up the seam. Knows how to hit his guys in stride over the middle. Stands in the pocket and takes some wallops while still being able to launch the ball up the sidelines.”

Casey Bauman Wasn’t Dominant at Mid-Major Collegiate Level

However, Peterson also writes in his scouting report of Bauman that he struggled with injuries during his entire collegiate career and wasn’t a dominant player at the Division II level.

“Struggled with injuries his entire career,” writes Peterson. “Didn’t get to fully put it all together until his final season at Augustana in 2023. While athletic for being 6’7, final testing numbers are average for what the league wants in their quarterback prospects. Wasn’t the most dominant player at a mid-major program. When you want to make it in the NFL from anywhere below Division I, you’ve got to be an absolute stud. Bauman was just “fine” in his final year at Augustana.”

The Seahawks currently have three quarterbacks on the roster in Geno Smith, Sam Howell and P.J. Walker. Smith and Howell are locks to make the roster while Walker has value has a veteran backup with experience. If Seattle does sign Hauman, they could be looking at him as a potential practice squad candidate.

The Seahawks have one more preseason game on the schedule against the Cleveland Browns on August 24. If they decide to sign Bauman, they could get a look at him in game action before the preseason wraps up.