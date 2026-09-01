Seahawks Cut Ties With Former Patriots Player Before Week 1 Rematch

The Seattle Seahawks have cut ties with a former New England Patriots player just over a week before the two teams meet to open the 2026 NFL season.

Seattle released fullback Brock Lampe from reserve/injured with an injury settlement, according to the NFL transaction wire. The move concludes a brief stay with the Seahawks for Lampe, who signed with Seattle on August 6 after spending his rookie season with New England.

The timing creates an interesting connection to what comes next. Seattle hosts the Patriots at Lumen Field on September 9 in the NFL season opener, a rematch of Super Bowl LX. The settlement isn’t evidence of any connection to that matchup, but it does mean Lampe’s Seahawks stint officially ends shortly before his two NFL teams meet.

Brock Lampe Reached Injury Settlement After Seahawks Roster Cut

Seattle initially waived Lampe with an injury designation while reducing its roster to 53 players on August 30. He cleared waivers and reverted to injured reserve the following day.

At that point, Lampe would have remained on Seattle’s injured reserve list unless the two sides agreed to an injury settlement. That is what ultimately happened, according to the transaction wire.

The Seahawks have not publicly disclosed the nature of Lampe’s latest injury.

Lampe appeared during Seattle’s three-game preseason schedule but did not record a rushing attempt or reception in the box score. He appeared against the Dallas Cowboys, Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs during the preseason.

His departure caps a Seattle tenure that lasted less than a month.

The Seahawks signed the 6-foot-1, 249-pound fullback after injuries created uncertainty at a position that still holds a role in Mike Macdonald’s offense. Robbie Ouzts, Seattle’s fifth-round pick in 2025, was placed on injured reserve in August after dealing with a neck injury.

That left Lampe competing with Brady Russell, a converted tight end who played fullback for Seattle during its championship season.

Russell ultimately emerged as Seattle’s option at the position, while Lampe was among four Seahawks players waived with injury designations at final cuts.

Former Patriots Fullback Now Leaves Seattle Before New England Game

Lampe’s next chapter is particularly notable because of Seattle’s first opponent.

The fullback entered the NFL with the New England Patriots, signing as an undrafted free agent in May 2025 after playing four seasons at Northern Illinois.

His rookie year never got started. New England placed Lampe on injured reserve in July 2025 after he suffered a leg injury during training camp, and he missed the entire season. The Patriots released him on July 22, 2026.

Seattle signed him roughly two weeks later.

Lampe had another connection to the Seahawks through senior offensive assistant/running backs coach Thomas Hammock, his former head coach at Northern Illinois. Lampe played 47 consecutive college games and primarily worked as a lead blocker, helping Northern Illinois average more than 200 rushing yards per game during his senior season.

That familiarity gave Seattle a logical depth option while Ouzts was sidelined, but Lampe was unable to turn the opportunity into a place on the regular-season roster.

Now his Seattle stay has officially ended just before the Seahawks and Patriots take center stage.

The defending Super Bowl champion Seahawks will host New England at 5:20 p.m. PT on September 9 at Lumen Field to begin their title defense.