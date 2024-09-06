Broncos vs. Seahawks Picks: Best Bets for Seattle-Denver Week 1 Game

It is hard not to get excited about a rookie quarterback making his NFL debut against Seattle Seahawks defensive genius Mike Macdonald in front of the raucous 12s at Lumen Field. Let’s dive into the best bets for the Broncos-Seahawks Week 1 matchup.

My matchup to watch is Macdonald versus Broncos quarterback Bo Nix. Remember the very public breakup between our old pal Russell Wilson and Sean Payton? Well, the Broncos have a budding bromance between Nix and Payton.

Nix spent the preseason being the darling of Payton’s eye, but something tells me the former Oregon Ducks quarterback could look a little different with the pressures Macdonald dials up in his debut as Seahawks coach.

Here’s what to bet in the Seahawks-Broncos matchup. For a greater potential return, you can use these picks to create a same game parlay. Don’t forget to utilize dfsPRO to help you cash more tickets and create winning lineups using the data to make your decisions.

Seahawks Cover -6 Versus Broncos

There are two reasons to be bullish about Seattle in this matchup. I already outlined Macdonald schemin’ up Nix and creating havoc. Secondly, the Seahawks finally have a capable offensive coordinator in Ryan Grubb who can unleash the plethora of weapons.

Did I mention the Seahawks are wearing their epic throwback uniforms? Bet Seattle to cover the 6-point spread and ruin Nix’s NFL debut.

Seahawks Jaxon Smith-Njigba to Score a TD (+230) & Go Over 43.5 Receiving Yards

It was criminal how Jaxon Smith-Njigba was utilized last season. The second-year wideout has been the talk of training camp.

I like Smith-Njigba to score a touchdown as well as the over on his receiving yards. Tight end Noah Fant is another name to watch.

Fant is dealing with an injury, but if the playmaker is cleared to play, his props will be particularly juicy for Week 1. Expect Fant to get more targets this season in Grubb’s offense.