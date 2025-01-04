Seattle Seahawks Rookie Shocked by $155,000 Dinner Tab in Prank Video

Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Byron Murphy II was shocked to receive a $155,000 tab for dinner out with other players, but it was all a gag, a viral video shows.

According to TMZ, Murphy “nearly had a panic attack” after his teammates played the hoax on him.

Before their game against the L.A. Rams, the Seahawks players headed out to Ascend Steak & Sushi, where the prank was staged, according to TMZ.

Video of the Prank Went Viral on Social Media

Video of the fake check went viral on X.

Be forewarned that the video contains expletives. It shows Murphy’s shocked reaction as he looks at the receipt, which looks like it is real. The other players gathered around, with one saying, “Oh no.” One video, posted by Dov Kleiman, had more than 2.5 million views.

The real tab was a lot lower, but it was still very pricey as dinners go. The dinner actually cost $38,000, TMZ reported. Kleiman also posted a photo showing the real bill.

Some fans thought the real bill was crazy enough. “And why I loath the NFL and professional sports in general. $38000 for one meal while folks are struggling to make ends meet,” wrote one person on X.

Another fan wrote, “You’d laugh but i work in fine dining and we host these ‘Rookie Dinners’ and last years we hit 55k in total. Bottles of Opus One and Clase Azul Anejo shots add up quickly.”

“I don’t get why these rookies agree to this, that’s money that should be in the bank. Nfl is not guaranteed you can have a career ending injury tomorrow,” wrote another person.

“Isn’t this just normal hazing for rookies? Vets get taken out to an expensive dinner then prank the rookie into think he is paying for it when in actuality they do. No way is a rookie paying almost $40k for a dinner. The team wouldn’t allow that to happen,” another fan concluded on X.

Byron Murphy II Can Afford an Expensive Dinner

According to TMZ, Murphy can afford a night out. He signed a $16 million, four-year contract with the Seahawks.

The site Over the Cap lists Murphy’s career earnings at more than $9 million, but his potential earnings are listed at more than $16 million.

The Seahawks drafted Murphy in the 1st round, 16th overall on April 25, 2024, according to the team’s website.

Head Coach Mike Macdonald has high hopes for Murphy. “We’re not going to crown him right now like he’s the next best defensive tackle of all time,” he said, according to a story on the team’s website.

“But we’re really excited about it. He shows all the bend and the strength at the point of attack and acceleration. Need to get in a little bit better shape, so we can get through a whole practice and fly around like we expect him to but he understands that just like the rest of these guys, it’s so hard to stay in this elite shape the way the calendar is set up. So he’ll get there but we’ll be pushing them in the meantime.”