Seattle Seahawks Have Compelling Case to Trade for 4-Time All-Pro Before NFL Deadline

The Seattle Seahawks have already made one blockbuster move ahead of the NFL trade deadline. Now, a new report involving Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker presents general manager John Schneider with an intriguing opportunity to make another.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported Tuesday that Arizona has received trade inquiries about Baker, who reportedly wouldn’t mind joining a contender.

“Thus far, they haven’t been as receptive to moving him,” Breer wrote.

While there is no indication Seattle has contacted Arizona about Baker, the eight-time Pro Bowler presents a compelling trade scenario for the Seahawks. A Bellevue native and former University of Washington star, Baker has deep ties to the Pacific Northwest, while Seattle has already demonstrated an interest in strengthening its safety group.

There is also an unusual wrinkle that could make an otherwise difficult division trade more palatable: Seattle has already played both of its games against Arizona this season.

The Cardinals wouldn’t have to face Baker in another regular-season matchup this year, potentially giving Schneider an opening to explore a deal for one of the division’s most accomplished defenders.

Seahawks Could Bring Budda Baker Home in Trade With Cardinals

Baker, 30, grew up in Bellevue, Washington, and starred at Bellevue High School before playing three seasons at the University of Washington. He earned consensus All-America honors in 2016 before Arizona selected him in the second round of the 2017 NFL draft.

Nearly a decade later, the possibility of returning home to compete for a championship presents an appealing scenario.

Baker has appeared in nine games this season, recording 62 tackles, 3.5 sacks, four passes defended, an interception and a forced fumble. He also recorded 11 tackles in Arizona’s 17-3 loss to Seattle on Sunday, November 8.

His 3.5 sacks already represent a career high, underscoring the versatility he could bring to Mike Macdonald’s defense.

Seattle has received contributions from Ty Okada, Julian Love and Nick Emmanwori this season, but Baker would provide another established, high-level defender capable of playing near the line of scrimmage.

The Seahawks also invested a second-round selection in safety Bud Clark during the 2026 NFL draft. Unfortunately, Clark suffered a broken ankle during the preseason and was placed on injured reserve in August.

That injury does not establish an urgent need for another safety, but Seattle’s investment in Clark suggests the organization has placed significant value on improving the position.

Adding Baker would represent an aggressive extension of that approach.

Budda Baker Contract Could Complicate Seahawks Trade Rumors

Any pursuit would carry a substantial financial commitment.

According to Over The Cap, Baker signed a three-year, $54 million extension in 2024, averaging $18 million annually. His contract runs through the 2027 season, with unrestricted free agency scheduled for 2028.

Baker carries a $19.2 million salary-cap charge for Arizona in 2026, with another $20.9 million scheduled for 2027. Seattle would not inherit those cap figures in full because Arizona would retain responsibility for previously prorated bonus money.

The Seahawks would nevertheless need to account for Baker’s remaining compensation and his $16.075 million base salary in 2027.

Draft compensation presents another obstacle.

The Jacksonville Jaguars acquired fellow star safety Jessie Bates III from the Atlanta Falcons on Monday in exchange for a 2027 second-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round selection.

That deal provides a useful benchmark for Baker’s trade value, although Arizona could demand an additional premium to send him to a division rival.

For the Cardinals, the calculation would be straightforward: Is keeping a franchise cornerstone more valuable than acquiring additional draft capital from a team Arizona must continue competing against?

Seattle has already swept the season series, defeating Arizona 31-7 on September 20 before Sunday’s victory. Consequently, the Cardinals would not have to face Baker in another head-to-head matchup this regular season, although a postseason meeting remains possible.

Seahawks Face NFC West Arms Race Before NFL Trade Deadline

Seattle has already demonstrated its willingness to sacrifice future draft capital to improve its roster.

On October 27, the Seahawks acquired All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson from the Indianapolis Colts for a 2027 third-round selection and a 2028 fifth-round pick.

The San Francisco 49ers made a significant move of their own, acquiring defensive tackle DeForest Buckner from Indianapolis in exchange for a 2027 fourth-round selection.

Those trades illustrate how aggressively NFC West contenders have approached improving their rosters.

Baker would represent another considerable investment for Seattle, particularly after the Nelson acquisition. But Schneider has shown he is willing to pursue proven veterans when the opportunity aligns with the team’s competitive window.

Arizona, meanwhile, has reportedly been reluctant to part with Baker despite receiving inquiries.

With the NFL trade deadline arriving at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 10, any Seahawks pursuit would require the Cardinals to change their position quickly.

For Baker, it would be a chance to return to the city where he became a college football star. For Seattle, it would mean taking one of Arizona’s best defenders and adding him to an already formidable NFC West contender.