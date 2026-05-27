Seahawks’ Byron Murphy II Reacts to Defending Super Bowl Title

Repeating as Super Bowl champions is one of the hardest things to do in the NFL. It’s happened only twice since the turn of the century. This year, the Seattle Seahawks will have their shot at history. As defensive tackle Byron Murphy II explained at the start of offseason workouts, the team is embracing the challenge.

Head coach Mike Macdonald has stressed a “run it forward” message to the team’s title defense. Essentially, Macdonald wants the team to forget about last year and completely turn the page to 2026.

On Tuesday, Murphy put that message in his own words to reporters.

“We accomplished a lot last season, but that’s behind us now,” said Murphy. “So we’ve got to start back from the bottom, work our way back up to the top to get back to another Super Bowl. We’ve got to start from scratch. We should ask ourselves, ‘What are the things we can improve on?”’