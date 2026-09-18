Cardinals’ Marvin Harrison Jr. Has Candid Take on Seahawks Defense

The Seattle Seahawks defense was one of the standouts in Week 1, allowing 10 points in their win over the New England Patriots. Moreover, with Sam Darnold out due to injury, the Seahawks defense will have to keep the team in games for backup QB Drew Lock to take advantage.

Seattle heads to State Farm Stadium for Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals, who are coming off a surprise Week 1 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Although many expected the Cardinals to finish last in the NFC West, they have weapons the Seahawks need to keep in check.

Marvin Harrison Jr. will be one of the weapons that Arizona will look to get going after a challenging Week 1. As a result, the Seahawks will need to keep the receiver quiet and avoid him exploding against them.

Ahead of Week 2, Harrison shared his thoughts on going up against the Seahawks’ defense and what stands out when facing them.

“Their motor,” Harrison told reporters on Sept. 17. “[The Seahawks defense is] going to play hard every single snap. They’re going to give 110 percent every single snap and they’re going to play physical. They’re going to play fast, and obviously, they’re a very skilled and talented group as well. So it just brings a tough challenge for us.”

Marvin Harrison Jr. on Not Having Beaten the Seahawks

Moreover, Harrison is winless against Seattle since coming into the NFL, but the Cardinals star said he doesn’t think about being winless against the Seahawks.

“It’s another game in the season, obviously,” Harrison added. “They are Super Bowl champs, but it’s a new year. We were talking earlier; I think [Michael Wilson is] 0-6, [Trey McBride is] 0-8, and I’m 0-4. So it’s like we need a win here sooner or later, for sure. But it’s something you guys are aware of in the locker room.

“It wasn’t just a point of emphasis; more so, just the guys talking about it. Mike hasn’t made it; he wants to beat every team he plays, whether it’s Seattle or any team. So I wouldn’t say it’s an extra point of emphasis for us.”

Jadarian Price Gets Strong Verdict on NFL Debut

Furthermore, the meeting between the Cardinals and the Seahawks will see former Notre Dame Fighting Irish teammates Jadarian Price and Jeremiyah Love. In his NFL debut, Price had 10 carries for 52 rushing yards, averaged 5.2 yards per carry, and recorded a PFF run grade of 67.5.

Despite not putting too much on Price’s plate, Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald was happy with what he saw and gave a one-word description to sum up the running back’s Week 1 performance.

“Decisive,” Macdonald said during a Sept. 11 appearance on Seattle Sports. “I thought he ran the ball really well. Maybe there are a couple of plays that I’m thinking where we can talk about maybe improving a little bit situationally, but I thought he had a really good start and I’m excited about him.

“He should be proud of himself going in there with no preseason reps and taking care of the football, staying square, and making decisive cuts. I thought that was really cool.”