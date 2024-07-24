Seahawks Sign Ex-Chiefs 6-Foot-3 Receiver Amid Last-Minute Moves: Report

The Seattle Seahawks made several roster moves with training camp starting on July 24, 2024. One of the notable additions is the team signing wide receiver Ty Scott, perKPRC2 Houston’s Aaron Wilson. Scott had a brief stint with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023.

Most recently, Scott posted 25 receptions for 418 yards and 3 touchdowns in the UFL for the DC Defenders. Scott’s 3 touchdowns put him inside the top-10 UFL receivers for the season.

“NEWS: UFL star receiver Ty Scott will sign with the Seattle #Seahawks tomorrow, a person familiar with the situation tells @_MLFootball,” ML Football detailed in a July 24, 2024, message on X. “Scott, 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, & only 25 years old has blazing speed & is a deadly deep ball threat.”

Seattle hosted Scott for a July 22 workout, and the team appears to have liked what the team saw on the field. Additionally, Seattle announced the signings of wideout Marcus Simms and rookie tackle Jalen Sundell.

New Seahawks Receiver Ty Scott Adds Size & Speed to the Seattle Roster

Simms and Scott join a crowded Seahawks wide receiver group. Both players face an uphill battle in attempting to make the final 53-man roster but are looking to build on the momentum from their standout UFL performances.

Pro Football Network’s Christian Paolantonio praised Scott’s “speed and size” when discussing his NFL potential. Scott is 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds. The wideout played college football at Central Michigan from 2018 to 2020.

“News: The Seattle Seahawks are hosting @XFLDefenders WR Ty Scott today for a workout, per @AaronWilson_NFL,” Paolantonio said in a July 22 message on X. “Scott, 25 y/o, poses a constant threat to defenses with his combination of speed and size.

“After spending some time with KC last year, Scott is ready for his @NFL return.”



The Seahawks Could Utilize Marcus Simms to Return Kicks in 2024

Simms posted 46 receptions for 699 yards and 2 touchdowns in 11 appearances during his final season at West Virginia in 2018. The wideout had a brief stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019.

More notable than Simms’ stats is his ability to return kicks. Simms could be competing for an opportunity to be part of the special teams unit with the return game having added importance thanks to NFL rule changes. Most recently, Simms posted 23 catches for 426 yards and 3 touchdowns for the Michigan Panthers.

Who Will Be the Seahawks WR2: Tyler Lockett or Jaxon Smith-Njigba?

DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba headlines the Seahawks group of receivers. Fans could see a close race between Lockett and Smith-Njigba to emerge as the Robin to Metcalf’s Batman.

“Jaxon Smith-Njigba was one of 122 receivers with at least 25 targets last season, and he finished just outside the top 50 in receiving yards while adding four touchdowns,” The Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar wrote in a July 17, story titled, “Seattle Seahawks roster breakdown: One thought on Geno Smith and every position group.”

“A more involved Smith-Njigba would raise Seattle’s floor on offense because if WR3 is producing, it creates a strain on the defense that is hard to counter.”

Simms and Scott face challenges to make a significant impact this season. Yet, the Seahawks do have a strong history of undrafted receivers playing key roles in the offense.