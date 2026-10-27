Russell Wilson & Wife Ciara Announce More Personal News Amid Seahawks’ Win

It has been a busy few days for Russell Wilson and wife Ciara. As the Seattle Seahawks notched a major win against the Kansas City Chiefs, Wilson announced some personal news hours before the primetime victory.

Wilson took to social media to wish Ciara a happy birthday.

“Happy Birthday my Everything. @ciara I love you so much,” Wilson noted in an October 25, 2026, Instagram post. “Your heart and strength inspire everyone around you.

“You are our rock and there are no words to describe the gratitude I have in being able to share my life with you. You are the best mom, wife, best friend, and hardest worker,” Wilson added.

“You are our world. I love you in every lifetime Mrs. Wilson.❤️”

Russell Wilson & Wife Ciara Made Cover of New Town & Country Issue

More news was revealed for the Wilson family just days after Ciara’s birthday. Town & Country announced that Wilson and Ciara made the cover of their new philanthropy magazine issue.

The story focuses on Wilson and Ciara’s charitable work and “philanthropic mission.”



“Our cover stars— Russell Wilson and Ciara, Tory Burch, Andrew Shue, and The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s visionary donors, including the Tang family, the Lauder family, and Jen Rubio and Stewart Butterfield—exemplify this idea,” Town & Country detailed in an October 27, Instagram post. “They THINK BIG—and we are grateful for it.

“@Dangerusswilson and @ciara began talking about running a foundation together on their very first date. Since then, they have helped tens of thousands of children,” the post continued.

“At the link in bio and in our November issue, they speak with @ian_frisch about their philanthropic mission and ask: ‘Why Not You?'”

Russell Wilson & Wife Ciara Are Pregnant With Their Fourth Child Together

The couple announced in September that they are expecting their fourth child together. Ciara also has an older son, Future, who Wilson remains close with as well.



The musician has been sharing photos throughout the pregnancy. Ciara celebrated her 41st birthday by sharing new photos.

“This Scorpio Baby is 40 Won! Cheers to more Cake this year! 😘🙌🏽🎂,” Ciara noted on Instagram.

Seahawks Legend Russell Wilson Wanted a Big Family

Wilson has been vocal about his desire to have a large family. Months before the couple’s announcement, Wilson hinted that the family was hoping for a new addition.

“We have four amazing kids and I’m trying to convince Ciara to have a fifth,” Russell told E! News in July. “Cinco, you got to be on the way soon.

“I want to have five, Ciara does too. We’ll see. Hopefully, I can convince her.”