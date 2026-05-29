Bears Get Clear Seahawks Culture Message From Coby Bryant

The Seattle Seahawks lost key players from their Super Bowl LX-winning team, including Coby Bryant. Over the offseason, Bryant signed a three-year deal worth $40 million with the Chicago Bears, per ESPN.

Last season with the Seahawks, Bryant played 974 total snaps on defense for Seattle, leading to a 65.5 overall PFF defensive grade.

He recorded four interceptions during the season and broke up two passes in coverage. Opposing quarterbacks posted a 78.4 passer rating when targeting Bryant, who allowed 17 receptions all year. He also added 48 solo tackles in run support and in the open field.

With Bryant ready to start a new chapter in Chicago, he noted he wants to bring the Seahawks’ culture to the Bears, who fell in the divisional round of the playoffs last season.

“Honestly, it starts right now,” Bryant said on the May 26 edition of “The Insiders” when asked about what he can bring from Seattle to Chicago. “Just me being a leader right now, embracing that role and just coming together as one.

“There are going to be ups and downs throughout the year, but ultimately we’re just going to continue to play together and continue to grow together. The sky’s the limit. Like I said before, this is a great team full of great coaches, great players, and I’m looking forward to it.”

Why the Bears Made Sense for Coby Bryant

Moreover, Bryant explained what went into his decision to sign with the Bears after testing the free-agent market.

“Just like I said previously in interviews before, just feeling wanted,” Bryant added. “I called and talked to [Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen]. He called me very early in the morning, and we had a good conversation.

“I’m just seeing what Ben did last year, obviously from far back. But just seeing him and what this team was capable of doing, and right then and there, I knew this could be home for sure.”

Coby Bryant Gets Blunt on Playing Seahawks in Week 8

After leaving the Seahawks this offseason, Bryant will be returning to Seattle with the Bears in Week 8 for a Monday Night Football showdown. While that game on November 2 is still months away, Bryant was asked what he’ll feel like when he returns to face the Seahawks.

“Not really,” Bryant said when asked about whether it would feel weird when he plays Seattle later this year. “Because brothers compete, so that’s what I know we’re gonna do. I know they’re gonna be talking junk to me and vice versa, but at the end of the day, it’s all love.

“Definitely look forward to going back there and getting the ring. Might talk a little junk there as well, but just all friendly competition at the end of the day and a ton of respect.”

It will be interesting to see if Bryant plays with an added motivational factor, especially if the Bears and Seahawks have winning records as they potentially compete for the NFC’s top seed.

This contest will make for an interesting game in primetime, which many saw as the potential Week 1 matchup to open the 2026 NFL season. However, it will still happen in prime time.