Former Seahawks Starter Coby Bryant Carted Off Bears Practice: Reports

Former Seattle Seahawks starting safety Coby Bryant left Chicago Bears practice on a cart Monday after suffering an apparent injury to his left knee during a one-on-one drill.

Adam Hoge of CHGO reported from practice that Bryant went down while covering Bears tight end Cole Kmet. According to Hoge, Bryant grabbed his left knee and was visibly emotional before riding away on a cart under his own power.

Greg Braggs Jr. of CHGO also reported that Bryant limped away from the rep, slammed down his helmet and held his left leg. Braggs later wrote that several teammates came over to speak with Bryant before he left the field.

The Bears had not announced a diagnosis or timetable as of the initial reports. Being removed by cart does not by itself establish the severity of an injury, particularly at a large training-camp facility, but the accounts of Bryant’s reaction created immediate concern.

For Seahawks fans, the development involves much more than an unfamiliar player on Chicago’s injury list. Bryant spent his first four NFL seasons in Seattle, developed into a starter and helped the Seahawks win Super Bowl LX before leaving in free agency.

Coby Bryant Injury: Former Seahawk Had Become a Major Piece of Seattle’s Defense

Seattle selected Bryant in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft after he won the Jim Thorpe Award at Cincinnati.

He initially played cornerback and nickel before moving to safety, a transition that eventually changed the trajectory of his career. Bryant took over a starting role in 2024 and recorded 67 tackles, six passes defensed and three interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown.

He followed that breakthrough with an even more productive 2025 season. Bryant started 15 regular-season games, collected 66 tackles and intercepted four passes. He also started all three games during Seattle’s championship postseason run.

Across four seasons with the Seahawks, Bryant appeared in 58 games and made 34 starts. Over his final two years in Seattle, he produced 139 tackles, 13 passes defensed, seven interceptions and two forced fumbles.

That production helped Bryant earn a three-year contract from Chicago in March. The Bears officially announced the signing on March 12, while multiple reports valued the agreement at $40 million.

Bryant was therefore not merely competing for a depth position in Chicago. He arrived as one of the Bears’ largest defensive investments of the offseason and was expected to bring versatility and postseason experience to their secondary.

Injury Could Affect Bryant’s Anticipated Return to Seattle

Bryant had already expressed excitement about facing his former team.

“We actually play Seattle this year, in Seattle, so they better be ready for me, for sure,” Bryant said during a March appearance on “Up & Adams.”

That reunion is scheduled for November 2, when the Bears visit the Seahawks for a Monday night game at Lumen Field.

It is far too early to determine whether Monday’s incident will affect Bryant’s availability for that matchup. The type of injury, its severity and any possible recovery window remained unknown immediately after practice.

Until the Bears provide an official update, any conclusion beyond an apparent left knee or leg injury would be speculation.

The timing nevertheless makes the situation especially difficult for Bryant. He was beginning his first training camp with a new team after converting his Seattle opportunity into a life-changing contract. Only two days before the injury, Bryant had reportedly been one of the standouts during a strong practice for Chicago’s defense.

Now Chicago awaits testing on one of its most important offseason additions, while Seattle fans wait to learn whether a former Seahawks starter will still get his anticipated return to Lumen Field.