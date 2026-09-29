Coby Bryant Injury Explained: What Happened to Bears’ $40 Million Safety

Former Seattle Seahawks safety Coby Bryant was supposed to begin the next chapter of his career as a centerpiece of the Chicago Bears‘ rebuilt secondary.

Instead, he has yet to play a snap for his new team.

Bryant suffered a significant left knee injury during Bears training camp on August 3, underwent surgery days later and was ultimately given a recovery timetable of four to six months. Chicago placed him on injured reserve before the regular season, leaving the former Seahawks starter potentially sidelined until late in the year, if he returns at all in 2026.

So what exactly happened to Bryant, and how did a player coming off the best season of his career end up missing the beginning of his first year in Chicago?

What Happened to Coby Bryant?

Bryant was injured during a one-on-one drill at Bears training camp on August 3 while covering tight end Cole Kmet.

Bryant landed awkwardly on his left leg, grabbed at his knee and eventually left practice on a cart.

The initial diagnosis offered some optimism. Bryant suffered a hyperextended knee, bone bruise and small fracture, with early reporting suggesting he could miss approximately eight to 10 weeks.

That prognosis changed dramatically.

Bryant underwent knee surgery on August 7, and Bears head coach Ben Johnson announced four days later that the safety was instead expected to miss four to six months.

“He’s going to be in a hurry to get back to help us out there at the end of the year,” Johnson said, according to the Bears’ official website.

A four-month recovery would put Bryant’s earliest realistic return around December. The six-month end of that timetable would extend beyond the regular season.

Chicago officially placed Bryant on injured reserve on September 1. He remains listed on the Bears’ reserve/injured list.

Coby Bryant Signed $40 Million Bears Contract After Leaving Seahawks

The timing made Bryant’s injury especially costly for Chicago.

Bryant left Seattle as an unrestricted free agent following the Seahawks’ Super Bowl-winning 2025 season and agreed to a three-year, $40 million contract with the Bears.

According to Over the Cap, the deal included $25.75 million guaranteed and a $12 million signing bonus. Bryant is scheduled to receive $14 million in cash during the first year of the contract.

Chicago wasn’t paying Bryant like a depth piece.

He was expected to become one of the foundations of Dennis Allen’s secondary after the Bears moved on from safeties Kevin Byard and Jaquan Brisker. Chicago also selected safety Dillon Thieneman in the first round of the 2026 NFL draft.

Johnson made clear during the offseason what the Bears believed they were getting.

“Coby is the template for how we all want our team to play,” Johnson said after Bryant’s injury. “We loved everything about him.”

Coby Bryant’s Seahawks Stats

Bryant’s value climbed considerably during his final two seasons in Seattle after the Seahawks moved him from cornerback to safety.

A fourth-round pick out of Cincinnati in 2022, Bryant appeared in 58 regular-season games for Seattle and made 34 starts over four seasons.

He finished his Seahawks tenure with 227 tackles, seven interceptions, 17 passes defensed and seven forced fumbles, according to the Bears. All seven of those interceptions came after his move to safety during his final two seasons.

His 2025 season established his value entering free agency.

Bryant started 15 games, intercepted a career-high four passes and recorded seven passes defensed while helping Seattle win the Super Bowl. He had also intercepted three passes in 2024, including a 69-yard pick-six.

That two-year emergence turned a former fourth-round cornerback into a $40 million safety.

Chicago just hasn’t gotten to see the return on that investment yet.

And because Bryant’s revised recovery timetable stretches deep into the season, there remains no guarantee that his Bears debut will come in 2026.