Former Seahawks WR Gets Big Opportunity With Klint Kubiak’s Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders have found an early-season contributor in a player who was recently fighting for a roster spot with the Seattle Seahawks.

Las Vegas elevated former Seahawks wide receiver Cody White from the practice squad for its Week 3 matchup against the New Orleans Saints, the team announced on September 26.

It marks White’s third consecutive elevation to the active roster, meaning the Raiders will have a decision to make if they want him available again after this week. Under NFL practice-squad rules, a player can be elevated for three regular-season games before the team must sign him to the 53-man roster in order for him to play again.

That decision suddenly carries some weight after White’s breakout performance in Week 2.

White caught two passes for 24 yards against the Los Angeles Chargers on September 20. Both catches went for touchdowns in a 26-14 Raiders victory. He has now scored twice in two games for Las Vegas after totaling just one receiving touchdown over his two seasons in Seattle.

For Seahawks fans, the connection is especially notable because of the man now running the Raiders.

Klint Kubiak Reunited With Cody White After Leaving Seahawks

Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak knew White well before bringing him to Las Vegas.

Kubiak served as Seattle’s offensive coordinator during the Seahawks’ 2025 season before taking over the Raiders, and White appeared in 10 games for Seattle that year. He finished with three catches for 90 yards and one touchdown while also contributing on special teams.

When Seattle released White at the end of the 2026 preseason, Las Vegas quickly provided a landing spot. White signed with the Raiders’ practice squad on September 1, reuniting him with Kubiak.

The reunion has already paid off.

White was elevated for Las Vegas’ season opener against the Miami Dolphins before getting another opportunity against the Chargers. His two-touchdown performance in Los Angeles helped the Raiders improve to 2-0 and drew considerable attention to a receiver who entered the year on the fringes of an NFL roster.

Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist Ed Graney noted that White had taken advantage of his opportunities through the Raiders’ first two games and pointed directly to his familiarity with Kubiak from their season together in Seattle.

Now Kubiak is going back to White once again.

Seahawks Moved On From White After Training Camp

White’s emergence comes only weeks after the Seahawks elected to move in a different direction at receiver.

Seattle released White on August 30 after he competed for a depth role during training camp. Rather than bringing him back to the practice squad, as the Seahawks had done multiple times during his previous stint with the organization, Seattle moved forward with its other receiving options.

White had spent parts of three seasons with the Seahawks after initially joining their practice squad in 2023.

His opportunities were limited, but he flashed when called upon. White caught five passes for 134 yards across the 2024 and 2025 seasons, including three receptions for 90 yards and a touchdown last season.

Seattle’s roster decision opened the door for Kubiak and the Raiders.

Three weeks into the season, White is now being trusted in meaningful situations for Las Vegas, and after using all three of his standard practice-squad elevations, his next opportunity could require the Raiders to make him a permanent member of the 53-man roster.