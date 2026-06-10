Former Seahawks Tight End in Danger of Being Cut This Summer

The Seattle Seahawks have been one of the best teams in the National Football League at moving off of players at exactly the right time.

General manager John Schneider, coming from the notoriously financially prudent Green Bay Packers regime under Ted Thompson, has never been afraid to move off big names, even when they are flying high.

Just this offseason – merely a month after winning Super Bowl LX – Schneider declined to tag or extender Super Bowl MVP running back Kenneth Walker and Pro Bowl cornerback Riq Woolen.

But one player who has managed to distinctly shine in his post-Seattle days is tight end Colby Parkinson. Parkinson put up a career high 408 receiving yards in 2025 in addition to maintaining his status as a reliable blocker in the run game at his intimidating 6’7, 266 lb frame, in his second year with division rivals, the Los Angeles Rams.

However, despite Parkinson’s strong work last season, Alex Kay of Bleacher Report believes that the former Seahawk could end up being a cap casualty for the Rams by the end of training camp in August.

Colby Parkinson Could Be the Odd Man Out in Busy TE Room

“The problem for Los Angeles is that its tight ends room may now be too crowded.” Kay wrote. “The Rams added second-round pick Max Klare and several undrafted free agents this offseason, including intriguing prospect Dan Villari. Those newcomers join veterans Tyler Higbee and Colby Parkinson, along with recent draft picks Terrance Ferguson and Davis Allen.”

Despite Parkinson’s impressive season last year, Kay contends that contractually Parkinson may be the most natural roster cut at the position that already has an array of younger (and cheaper names).

“Parkinson may be the most realistic cap-casualty candidate of the bunch, even if such a move would be a surprise after some strong 2025 efforts.” Kay continued.

“Parkinson is coming off the best season of his career, recording 43 receptions for 408 yards and eight touchdowns. However, he’s entering the final season of a three-year, $22.5 million contract with no guaranteed money remaining. Prior to last season’s breakout, he had never surpassed 30 catches or two touchdowns in a single campaign.”

Can Colby Parkinson Maintain His 2025 Level in 2026?

Kay believes that it could well be that Los Angeles may have limited faith that the 26-year old will manage to continue that level of play into 2026, especially with the new addition of second round rookie Max Klare.

“If the Rams don’t believe Parkinson will replicate that production, moving on would create additional financial flexibility while opening opportunities for younger, cheaper options.” Kay noters.

“While McVay could elect to carry an extra tight end, Parkinson’s contract structure and the team’s depth at the position make him one of the more notable veterans who could become expendable before Week 1.”

Klare and Ferguson are virtually guaranteed roster spots, health permitting, and Higbee is likely next on the list, having been head coach Sean McVay’s guy for a full decade at this point. The Rams can save $5.5 million against the cap by cutting him this offseason, although the Rams are not exactly desperate for space themselves, having over $21 million remaining for 2026 at present.

Most likely, this race will come down to training camp performance and the franchise’s broader strategy for how much they want to use 12 and 13 personnel moving forward in 2026 and beyond.