Cooper Kupp Draws Strong Message From Seattle Seahawks Star at Training Camp

Cooper Kupp needed only one hand to remind the Seattle Seahawks what he can still bring to their offense.

The veteran receiver made a diving catch along the left sideline during a July 26 training camp practice, prompting a strong reaction from teammate Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Smith-Njigba praised the play, but his larger message was about the role Kupp continues to hold inside Seattle’s locker room.

“That’s Cooper Kupp for you,” Smith-Njigba said. “Great concentration with the left hand, diving. I mean, you don’t really see that often.”

Smith-Njigba said Kupp has a way of making difficult plays appear ordinary.

“He kind of makes it regular and brushes it off,” Smith-Njigba said. “It’s a spectacular play and something he definitely still has in his arsenal.”

The catch offered encouraging evidence that Kupp remains capable of contributing as a playmaker. Smith-Njigba’s next comments, however, explained why Kupp’s importance to the Seahawks goes well beyond individual highlights.

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Jaxon Smith-Njigba Calls Cooper Kupp a Seahawks Leader

Asked what Kupp brings to Seattle’s receiver room, Smith-Njigba pointed first to the veteran’s confidence and command of the game.

“He brings a high level of confidence and a high level of just learning and understanding what we want to do and what the defense is trying to do,” Smith-Njigba said. “Like I said before, it’s just like having an extra coach out there.”

Smith-Njigba then gave Kupp one of the strongest endorsements one player can offer another.

“Everybody trusts him,” Smith-Njigba said. “He’s our leader in the receiving room and on the team. If you follow him, you’re doing something right.”

That statement carries weight coming from Smith-Njigba, who has become the centerpiece of Seattle’s passing attack. Smith-Njigba led the NFL with a franchise-record 1,793 receiving yards in 2025, earned first-team All-Pro honors and was named the AP Offensive Player of the Year.

Kupp no longer has to be the unquestioned No. 1 receiver he was during the peak of his career with the Los Angeles Rams. Seattle can instead use him as a complementary target, situational playmaker and experienced resource for a room led statistically by Smith-Njigba.

Kupp’s Experience Matters During Seahawks’ Offensive Change

Kupp’s football intelligence could become particularly important as the Seahawks transition from former offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak to Brian Fleury.

Seattle does not intend to overhaul everything that worked during its championship season, but the receivers still must learn Fleury’s terminology, adjustments and preferences. Kupp’s ability to understand both the offense and the defense can help shorten that process for the players around him.

Smith-Njigba’s “extra coach” description is also consistent with how the Seahawks discussed Kupp after he initially arrived in Seattle. Head coach Mike Macdonald and Smith-Njigba both praised the veteran’s knowledge and preparation during the 2025 training camp.

One year later, Kupp appears to have moved beyond being merely an accomplished newcomer. Smith-Njigba now describes him as a trusted leader for the entire team.

That role has practical value for a Seattle receiver group featuring players at different stages of their careers. Smith-Njigba is the established star, while Rashid Shaheed and Tory Horton bring speed to the offense. Seattle’s current depth chart lists Kupp among the receivers surrounding Smith-Njigba in the passing game.

Kupp can help those players identify coverage tendencies, refine route details and understand how defensive adjustments create opportunities elsewhere on the field.

Cooper Kupp Shows He Still Has Something in His Arsenal

Leadership alone will not secure Kupp’s offensive role. The Seahawks also need him to create separation, make contested catches and punish defenses for devoting extra attention to Smith-Njigba.

His one-handed sideline catch represented only one training camp play, so it should not be treated as proof of an impending statistical resurgence. It was still a meaningful reminder of the coordination and concentration that have defined Kupp’s career.

Seattle signed Kupp in March 2025 after his departure from the Rams brought the Yakima, Washington, native back to his home state.

Now entering another season with the Seahawks, Kupp appears to occupy a clearly defined place within the offense. Smith-Njigba is the primary receiving threat, but Kupp remains the veteran whose example other players are encouraged to follow.

The catch showed that Kupp can still produce a spectacular moment. Smith-Njigba’s response showed why Seattle believes his influence can last well beyond a single play.