Seahawks Star Cooper Kupp Explains Connection With His New OC

The Seattle Seahawks overhauled their offense this off-season, and at least one of their new wideouts is especially excited to see how it shakes out.

Cooper Kupp, who signed with the Seahawks after he was cut by the rival Los Angeles Rams, expressed his enthusiasm for first-year offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak.

Kupp is a native of Yakima, Washington and played college football with Eastern Washington in Cheney. The Super Bowl LVI MVP and 2021 All-Pro signed a three-year, $45 million deal with the Seahawks and joined quarterback Sam Darnold and Marquez Valdes-Scantling as new faces expected to replace D.K. Metcalf, Geno Smith and Tyler Lockett.

Kubiak was hired to replace Ryan Grubb, with whom Seattle parted ways after the 2024 season. Kubiak most recently was the New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator in 2024.

Why Is Cooper Kupp Excited To Work With Klint Kubiak?

Kubiak is the offspring of longtime coach, and former NFL backup quarterback Gary Kubiak, and Kupp appreciates his football brain. But he also admires Kubiak’s collaboration and willingness to admit his faults.

“He’s a very intelligent football coach,” Kupp told Seattle Sports’ Bump and Stacy on Thursday. “You see things he’s bringing, the thought process that goes into it, the intention. … I think the coolest thing is, despite being a really smart offensive coordinator putting together a competent offense, his humility to say he doesn’t know everything is really cool, because it brings the players into it to own it as well.

“It’s not just, this is my thing, you do it. It’s, this is our thing and we’re going to do it together.”

Why Else Is Cooper Kupp Excited To Play For The Seahawks?

Despite their roster overhaul that landed Metcalf in Pittsburgh and Lockett with the Tennessee Titans, Kupp has extremely high expectations for the Seahawks’ offensive personnel.

“We’ve got guys who can do everything, and not just saying there’s one guy that does this one thing,” Kupp said “There’s a fullness to each guy of, hey, I can be involved in the run game, I can be involved in the third level of the defense, I can attack each level.

“So if you have guys who can do everything, it makes it really cool to move guys around and be able to say, look, you don’t know where it’s going to be coming from, but each guy’s got their opportunities.”

Kupp has missed at least five games in each of the past three seasons, so he will need to stay healthy for the Seahawks to post their fourth straight winning season and get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2022.

But aside from Kubiak, Kupp also has a strong belief in second-year head coach Mike Macdonald, and he’s so excited he almost gave away state secrets.

“He was talking about how excited he was for these things that he’s coming up with – I can’t even say, I’m going to say too much,” Kupp said, “and he was just giggling out over these different – I’m not even going to tell you – these different things that he’s just so pumped about.

“I was like, this is awesome. This is awesome to have the excitement and the enthusiasm. This is the stuff that gets people excited. We’ve got some good guys up there.”