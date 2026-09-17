Seahawks Dealt Cooper Kupp Injury News Days Before Cardinals Game

It has already been a challenging start to the season for the Seattle Seahawks in regards to injuries. Now, there is a small development worth keeping an eye on ahead of the team’s Week 2 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

Wide receiver Cooper Kupp was limited in the Seahawks’ practice on Wednesday, September 16. Kupp was listed on the injury report with a back issue.

So far, Kupp’s injury does not appear to be serious, but the news is worth monitoring. Kupp’s status was flagged by multiple fantasy outlets as the Seahawks wide receiver is a sneaky play against the Cardinals in Week 2.

It is worth noting that Kupp met with the media on the same day and there was no mention of the injury. Kupp’s status becomes more concerning if the playmaker remains limited in practices as gameday gets closer.

For now, it appears to be more of precaution with the Seahawks resting a veteran. Fans and fantasy owners alike should keep an eye on Kupp’s availability in upcoming practices, especially with Sam Darnold already sidelined.

Here’s what you need to know about the latest Seahawks news and rumors.

Seahawks News: WR Cooper Kupp Was Limited in Practice With a Back Injury

Statistically, Kupp had a modest season debut with two catches for 35 yards, but the playmaker made those receptions at opportune times. Heading into Week 2, the Seahawks will have nearly two weeks to create a game plan around Drew Lock.

“Kupp may have tweaked his back during the Seahawks’ 13-10 win over the Patriots in Week 1, when he played 39 of 50 snaps on offense (78.0 percent) and finished with two catches on three targets for 35 yards,” CBS Sports detailed. “Kupp’s status for Sunday’s NFC West tilt against the Cardinals doesn’t appear to be in serious jeopardy, and he’ll have two more chances to increase his practice participation and avoid an injury designation for Week 2.

“The Seahawks’ pass catchers figure to see a downtick in production with Drew Lock starting at quarterback for the injured Sam Darnold (lower body).”

Seahawks Safety Nick Emmanwori & WR Tory Horton Both Practiced on Wednesday, September 16

It is not all bad news in Seattle as wide receiver Tory Horton and safety Nick Emmanwori both practiced on September 16. This appears to bode well for both players’ status for Week 2.

Emmanwori and Horton did not play against the New England Patriots in Week 1. Safety Ty Okada, who also did not play in the season opener, did not practice.

Additionally, the following players joined Kupp in being limited during the Wednesday, September 16, practice: guard Anthony Bradford (knee) and tackle Josh Jones (knee).

Sam Darnold Will Not Play vs. Cardinals in Week 2

As expected, the Seahawks have ruled out Darnold for Week 2. Lock will get the start for Seattle against Arizona.

It remains to be seen how long Darnold will be sidelined, but it is a positive sign that the quarterback has not been placed on injured reserve.

“We don’t anticipate putting him on IR or anything like that, but we’ll just kind of reevaluate every day, reevaluate next week, and we’ll go from there, but he won’t play this week,” Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said of Darnold during a September 16, media session, per Seahawks.com’s John Boyle.

“… He’s killing it on his rehab, he’s doing a great job. He’s doing a lot right now, he’s just not going to be able to play this.”