Seahawks Star Cooper Kupp Sends Strong Message After Win vs. Cardinals

Cooper Kupp did not need much copy after the Seattle Seahawks handled the Arizona Cardinals.

“Dub in the desert!” Kupp wrote on Instagram after Seattle’s 31-7 road victory on Sunday, September 20, posting a collection of photos from the game.

The Seahawks left Arizona at 2-0, and Kupp’s celebratory post captured the uncomplicated part of the afternoon. Seattle turned a 7-7 halftime game into a rout with 24 unanswered second-half points.

The more interesting part comes next.

Seattle heads toward its Week 3 matchup with the Washington Commanders with encouraging developments surrounding quarterback Sam Darnold, rookie running back Jadarian Price and safety Nick Emmanwori.

Kupp, meanwhile, continues to occupy a complementary role in an offense increasingly centered around Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Cooper Kupp Plays Supporting Role in Seahawks’ Win

Kupp caught both of his targets against Arizona for 20 yards, with a long reception of 16 yards. Through two games, the 33-year-old has four receptions for 55 yards and has yet to score a touchdown.

Seattle hardly needed more from him Sunday.

Smith-Njigba erupted for nine catches, 155 yards and three touchdowns, including an 82-yard score from Drew Lock. Lock completed 19 of 26 passes for 235 yards as Seattle pulled away after halftime.

That leaves Kupp in much the same position he occupied during Seattle’s Super Bowl run last season: still useful, still capable of moving chains and finding space, but no longer asked to carry a passing game.

He finished the 2025 regular season with 47 catches for 593 yards and two touchdowns.

Against Arizona, two catches were enough.

Seahawks News: Sam Darnold, Jadarian Price Trending in Right Direction

The more pressing Seahawks news Monday concerned two offensive starters who were either absent or unable to finish the Arizona game.

Head coach Mike Macdonald said Seattle plans for Darnold to return to practice in some capacity Wednesday as he continues recovering from the glute injury that knocked him out of the season opener.

“Right now the plan is for him to be out there in some capacity, and we’ll go from there,” Macdonald said, via Seahawks.com.

Darnold missed the Arizona game, allowing Lock to make the start. Seattle has won twice with Lock taking the bulk of the quarterback snaps, removing some pressure to force Darnold back before he is ready.

Price also received encouraging news after leaving Sunday’s game.

Seattle initially announced that Price had suffered a chest injury, but Macdonald clarified Monday that the issue is with his shoulder. He said the shoulder is intact and described the injury as not appearing serious.

Price rushed 13 times for 52 yards before exiting. Emanuel Wilson took over much of the work and finished with 92 yards on 21 carries.

That backfield workload becomes one of the cleaner Week 3 questions if Price cannot go against Washington.

Nick Emmanwori Finally Gets Back on the Field

Seattle also got one of its most important young defenders back Sunday.

Nick Emmanwori played his first game of the season after ankle surgery kept him out through training camp and the opener. He recorded one solo tackle in limited action against Arizona.

The second-year safety told Seahawks.com afterward that he “felt good” in his return.

Emmanwori had become a major piece of Macdonald’s defense as a rookie, finishing 2025 with 81 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 11 passes defensed and an interception before earning PFWA All-Rookie honors.

Seattle did not need to push him Sunday, either. The Cardinals finished with only 151 total yards while the Seahawks turned the game into a blowout.

That was essentially the theme of the afternoon.

Kupp caught two passes. Emmanwori eased back into the lineup. Darnold never suited up. Price left early.

Seattle still won by 24.

With Washington next, the Seahawks now have a chance to add some of those missing pieces back to a team that has already started 2-0.